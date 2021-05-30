Sunday, May 30th 2021 Show Links
News in Pictures – May 30th 2021

By Mark Asquith
May 30 2021, 2.51pm Updated: May 30 2021, 2.56pm
© PALilia Barbirou, aged eight, meets "The Undiscovered Creature" during a performance in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.
Lilia Barbirou, aged eight, meets “The Undiscovered Creature” during a performance in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for the 2021 Edinburgh International Children’s Festival.  Jane Barlow/PA Wire
People on Boscombe beach, with the bank holiday weekend expected to bring blue skies and widespread sunshine.  Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding. Rebecca Fulton/PA Wire<img loading="lazy" class="wp-image-2555605 size-full" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/05/SOCIAL-Music-12582216_39163460-e1622382400917.jpg" alt="" width="1328" height="867"/>People enjoying a performance by percussion group Beaten Track, during a free ticketed outdoor picnic concert in Portman Square Garden, London, organised by Wigmore Hall as part of their 120th anniversary celebrations. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in central London for his appearance on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show. Yui Mok/PA Wire
The fish-shaped Muckle Troot Loch near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. The man-made loch is stocked with rainbow trout and is one of four lochs at the fishery at the Lochter Activity Centre. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Punts and kayaks fill the River Cam in Cambridge, with the bank holiday weekend expected to bring blue skies and widespread sunshine.  Joe Giddens/PA Wire