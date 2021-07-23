News / UK & World News in Pictures – July 23rd 2021 By John Post July 23 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Protest procession against the G20 organized in Naples on the environment and energy<br />National Ecoparade in Naples: march against the G20 on Environment and Energy, Naples, Italy. Michele Amoruso/AGF/Shutterstock Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Naoki Nishimura/AFLO/Shutterstock Sculptures of the Arc de Triomphe being protected before the wrapping of the monument, as part of a posthumous monumental installation by late Bulgarian-born artist Christo. The monumental work is said to make the Parisian monument disappear under 25,000 sqm of recyclable polypropylene silver and blue fabric and 7,000 m of red rope from September 18 to October 3, 2021, despite Christo’s death in May 2020. Action Press/Shutterstock A full Buck Moon, partially obstructed by clouds, sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City. John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Three endangered Amur tiger cubs were born in May to mother Dominika and father Botzman at Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie in the Highlands. Keepers and veterinary staff carried out the nine-week-old cubs’ first health check this week and say the trio are doing well and will be named soon. RZSS/PA Wire YO! to Go Manchester Piccadilly re-opens its doors with new locally inspired ‘Worker Bee’ Curry. The exclusive dishes, including two ‘Worker Bee’ Katsu Curries, are inspired by Manchester’s hard-working heritage, and are made with Manchester honey from local artisan supplier, The Finest Honey. PinPep/Shutterstock Campaigners hold placards of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a demonstration organised by the Climate Coalition in Parliament Square, London, to mark 100 days to go until the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi, of Britain, carry their country’s flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Petr David Josek A rescuer helps evacuate a child at the entry to an expressway in flood-hit Zhengzhou, central China’s Henan Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock The floor of the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern has been transformed into a giant work as part of a transformative project by artist Ei Arakawa, which will launch UNIQLO Tate Play, Tate Modern’s new free programme of playful art-inspired activities for families, in partnership with UNIQLO. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Festival goers at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk. Jacob King/PA Wire Museo Civico di Storia Naturale (Civic Museum of Natural History), inauguration of the life-size model of a Saltriovenator, the first and at the moment the only Lombard dinosaur whose fossil, dating back to 200 million years ago, was found in 1996 in Saltrio in the province of Varese by a staff of Italian paleontologists. Nicola Marfisi/AGF/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up