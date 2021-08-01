News / UK & World News in Pictures – August 1st 2021 By John Post August 1 2021, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Jenni Falconer takes part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, hosted by baby charity Tommy’s. Extra landmarks have been added this year to represent how the nation came together during the Covid-19 pandemic, including a Clap for Carers Bridge, a Rainbow Road and a Memory Mile, where the Bow Bells will ring. Matt Alexander/PA Wire Edson Alberto Valencia Gonzalez of Venezuela (2nd R) competes during the men’s volleyball preliminary round match between Italy and Venezuela at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. AP Photo Imam Khataev of ROC competes against Benjamin Whittaker (blue) of Great Britain during the men’s light heavy(75-81kg) semifinal match of boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with COVID-19. Dadang Kusuma WS/Jakarta Province Government via AP Great Britain’s Max Whitlock during the Men’s Pommel Horse Final, where he would win gold for Team GB at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. Four of the eight cooling towers at the former coal-fired Eggborough Power Station in East Yorkshire are demolished by explosives after the 130-acre site was closed in 2018 and sold the following year. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Su Bingtian of China reacts after winning the men’s 100m semifinal with a time of 9.83 seconds, a new record for Asian athletes, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock A fan dressed up in a dinosaur outfit looks for his seat at the Birmingham Phoenix Women v Trent Rockets Women cricket match, UK. Robbie Stephenson/JMP/Shutterstock James Guy of Great Britain competes during the men’s 4x100m medley relay final, bringing home a silver medal for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Nuns at the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. MASSIMILIANO MIGLIORATO/CPP/Shutterstock Athletes compete during the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up