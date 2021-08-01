Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021
News / UK & World

News in Pictures – August 1st 2021

By John Post
August 1 2021, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Jenni Falconer takes part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, hosted by baby charity Tommy’s. Extra landmarks have been added this year to represent how the nation came together during the Covid-19 pandemic, including a Clap for Carers Bridge, a Rainbow Road and a Memory Mile, where the Bow Bells will ring. Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Edson Alberto Valencia Gonzalez of Venezuela (2nd R) competes during the men’s volleyball preliminary round match between Italy and Venezuela at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Villagers water trees to stop the wildfires that continue to rage the forests in Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey. The fires in Antalya were continuing overnight in Manavgat and Gundogmus districts. In Bodrum, Mugla, they continued to burn down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate by boats. AP Photo
Imam Khataev of ROC competes against Benjamin Whittaker (blue) of Great Britain during the men’s light heavy(75-81kg) semifinal match of boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Two rare Sumatran tigers at the zoo in the Indonesian capital are recovering after being infected with COVID-19. Dadang Kusuma WS/Jakarta Province Government via AP
Great Britain’s Max Whitlock during the Men’s Pommel Horse Final, where he would win gold for Team GB at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre on the ninth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Four of the eight cooling towers at the former coal-fired Eggborough Power Station in East Yorkshire are demolished by explosives after the 130-acre site was closed in 2018 and sold the following year. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Su Bingtian of China reacts after winning the men’s 100m semifinal with a time of 9.83 seconds, a new record for Asian athletes, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A fan dressed up in a dinosaur outfit looks for his seat at the Birmingham Phoenix Women v Trent Rockets Women cricket match, UK. Robbie Stephenson/JMP/Shutterstock
James Guy of Great Britain competes during the men’s 4x100m medley relay final, bringing home a silver medal for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Nuns at the Angelus noon prayer in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. MASSIMILIANO MIGLIORATO/CPP/Shutterstock
Athletes compete during the Women’s 100m Hurdles Semi-Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Xinhua/Shutterstock

 

