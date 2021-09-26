News in Pictures – September 26th 2021 By John Post September 26 2021, 12.15pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Mourners of a Palestinian man killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes near Jenin in the village of Burqin in the West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian man from the village of Burqin west of Jenin who had been shot with a live bullet, died from his wounds after reaching hospital. APAImages/Shutterstock The peloton comes through Leuven with Great Britain, Slovenia and France at the front during the Men’s Elite Road Race, Belgium. Shutterstock Sunrise through mist and thickening cloud near Denton Wharf in Kent. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Cars queue for fuel at an Asda petrol station in south London. The Government is considering temporary measures to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers which is wreaking havoc on a number of UK industries. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A bee sits on a flower at the Malvern Autumn Show, at the Three Counties Showground near Malvern in Worcestershire. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands is keeping nerves on edge several days since it erupted, producing loud explosions, a huge ash cloud and cracking open a new fissure that spewed out more fiery molten rock. AP Photo/Daniel Roca Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess at the 2021 Sheep Drive, by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen across Southwark Bridge. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock Double headed Locomotive 65894 and Lambton Colliery Railway No. 29 head out of Goathland during the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Annual Steam Gala. Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock Kashmiri Farmers taking a break as they work during harvesting season in Paddy (Rice) Fields in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Kachroo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Man sought in connection with teacher’s murder ‘must be found’ – Met Police News in Pictures – September 25th 2021 Bruno Lage makes it clear Raul Jimenez must continue to wear head protector Bruno Lage makes it clear Raul Jimenez must continue to wear head protector