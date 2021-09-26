Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – September 26th 2021

By John Post
September 26 2021, 12.15pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Mourners of a Palestinian man killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes near Jenin in the village of Burqin in the West Bank. The Palestinian health ministry said a Palestinian man from the village of Burqin west of Jenin who had been shot with a live bullet, died from his wounds after reaching hospital. APAImages/Shutterstock
The peloton comes through Leuven with Great Britain, Slovenia and France at the front during the Men’s Elite Road Race, Belgium.  Shutterstock
Sunrise through mist and thickening cloud near Denton Wharf in Kent. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Cars queue for fuel at an Asda petrol station in south London.  The Government is considering temporary measures to tackle the shortage of HGV drivers which is wreaking havoc on a number of UK industries.  Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A bee sits on a flower at the Malvern Autumn Show, at the Three Counties Showground near Malvern in Worcestershire. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A volcano in Spain’s Canary Islands is keeping nerves on edge several days since it erupted, producing loud explosions, a huge ash cloud and cracking open a new fissure that spewed out more fiery molten rock. AP Photo/Daniel Roca
Amanda Owen, the Yorkshire Shepherdess at the 2021 Sheep Drive, by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen across Southwark Bridge. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock
Double headed Locomotive 65894 and Lambton Colliery Railway No. 29 head out of Goathland during the North Yorkshire Moors Railway Annual Steam Gala. Anna Gowthorpe/Shutterstock
Kashmiri Farmers taking a break as they work during harvesting season in Paddy (Rice) Fields in Sopore, District Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India. Kachroo/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

