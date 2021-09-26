Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points: Is the Fife derby D-Day for Peter Grant?

By Alan Temple
September 26 2021, 12.30pm
Stalemate: Dorrans, left, and Comrie
Stalemate: Dorrans, left, and Comrie

Dunfermline remain rooted to the foot of the Championship following Saturday’s forgettable 0-0 draw against Hamilton.

Both sides struck the post — Craig Wighton for the Pars and Josh Mullin for Accies — but it was an encounter which reflected the lowly position of the clubs.

The air of nervousness and lack of quality in the final third was illustrative.

Courier Sport analyses the main takeaways from another disappointing afternoon on the Halbeath Road for the Dunfermline faithful.

East End Park drought

Dunfermline have locked the stable door.

Whether the horse has already bolted for manager Peter Grant remains to be seen.

Owain Fon Williams, pictured, kept another clean sheet

The Pars have reverted to a back-four, have cut out the silly errors and look a far more compact, narrow unit without the ball.

The problems are now at the other end. A renewed focus on tightening up has coincided with a failure to hit the net.

They have not scored in four Championship fixtures this term. Results read: 0-3, 0-3, 0-0 and 0-0.

Jonathan Afolabi’s penalty against Queen of the South on March 7, 2020 remains Dunfermline’s last league goal in front of supporters at East End Park.

It is easy to see why their fans feel a little morose.

Walking wounded

The last thing Dunfermline need is persistent, creeping injury concerns.

However, that is exactly what they have.

Knock: Kennedy

The withdrawal of Kai Kennedy was greeted with jeers from the home fans; Nikolay Todorov’s exit was met with bafflement. Craig Wighton also left the stage early.

However, all three players were toiling with knocks and Grant’s hand was forced.

The next 48 hours will be absolutely pivotal as Grant prays that he is able to select his strongest side at Stark’s Park on Wednesday.

Graham Dorrans

Dorrans has not enjoyed an auspicious start to his Dunfermline career.

He was visibly off the pace in his initial outings, endured a nightmare on his return to face old club Rangers in August and was disgruntled with the criticism being received during a recent defeat at Ayr.

However, a player doesn’t represent Scotland 12 times and make more than 450 senior appearances — representing the likes of West Brom and Norwich — without possessing quality.

In the last two fixtures, Dorrans has shown signs of life: more progressive passes; snapping into tackles; eating up the ground — his improvement has been a major positive.

Make-or-break derby

There is no such thing as an inconsequential Fife derby between Dunfermline and Raith Rovers — however, from a Pars perspective, this one feels pivotal.

Should the East End Park outfit depart Kirkcaldy with a victory, then they could yet rack up seven points from the three fixtures preceding the October international break.

One suspects that is what it would take to give Dunfermline supporters any belief that embattled Grant can turn this ailing ship around.

Another draw — while respectable against a side of Rovers’ quality — will only serve to exacerbate a feeling of apathy; of sleepwalking to mediocrity.

Defeat? Then there is surely no way back.

Dunfermline 0-0 Hamilton Accies: Pressure remains on Peter Grant as winless Pars stay bottom of the Championship

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]