News in Pictures – September 27th 2021

By John Post
September 27 2021, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Six street artists, each from one of the six founding countries of the European Union, were invited to paint their visions of future fauna and flora on the footpath near the EU headquarters, Belgium. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The  launch of the new ‘Queen The Greatest’ shop on Carnaby Street, which celebrates the he British band five decades in music. The shop will feature a line-up of limited-edition music releases and fashion collaborations with weekly new product drops and events. Doug Peters/PA Wire
A woman standing with an umbrella on a pier overlooking lake Bracciano as rain showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the day Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
Whitechapel Gallery preview of their Autumn exhibitions incl Simone Fattal: Finding a Way., Whitechapel Gallery, London. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Palestinian youth Mohamed Hamida, 20, makes a musical instrument Yrgoul, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. The Yrgoul or flute is a family of musical instruments in the woodwind group., APAImages/Shutterstock
Ballet dancers Natalia Osipova alongside Isaac Hernandez as they perform a routine during a photo call ahead of the world premiere of a contemporary dance production of Carmen at The Exchange, Edinburgh International Conference Centre, in Edinburgh. The new production of the classic opera by Didy Veldman is presented by Bird and Carrot Productions in association with The Pleasance. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner listen as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves gives her keynote speech at the Labour Party conference at the Brighton Centre. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Composer Stephen Schwartz (centre) surrounded by actors dressed as Ozions on stage during the 15th anniversary celebrations for the musical Wicked, as it re-opens at the Apollo Victoria Theatre in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
The sky lit up before sunrise over the Watch House Museum in Seaton Sluice, Northumberland. Picture date: Monday September 27, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Veterinarians and caretakers in Copenhagen Zoological Garden pose with one of the four lion cubs, in Copenhagen. Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

 

