News in Pictures – 30 September 2021

By Louise Gowans
September 30 2021, 4.55pm Updated: September 30 2021, 4.55pm
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Emma Rousell, from Derby, and Paul Langley, from South Shields, become the newest Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, taking up the iconic role of ‘Beefeater’ at the famous landmark after decades of distinguished service in the Royal Air Force (RAF). They join 30 other Yeoman Warders who live and work at the Tower of London, alongside their families. David Parry/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, in 10 Downing Street, London, ahead of a meeting. Tolga Akmen/PA Wire
A reflection of a horse and stable hand in a puddle of water as they make their way around Warwick Racecourse.  David Davies/PA Wire.
Millie Carroll with of Thomas Gainsborough’s recently conserved masterpiece Cornard Wood (1748) on display as part of the Young Gainsborough: Rediscovered Landscape Drawings exhibition at York Art Gallery. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
The milky way over Bamburgh Lighthouse and Stag Rocks, in Bamburgh Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A lady looks at the centrepiece called ‘One Thousand Springs’ created by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota during a photocall for the Japan Festival, which is a celebration of the country’s breath-taking plants, art and culture, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Lawyer Wolf Molkentin, defender of a 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp speaks to media at the Landgericht Itzehoe court in Itzehoe, The trial of the woman, who has been charged with complicity in more than 11,000 cases, is being postponed because the accused has not appeared. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool
Architecture graduate James Cook has created more than 100 drawings using dozens of typewriters and has taken commissions from around the world. The 24-year-old, said he first discovered typewriting art while he was studying for his A-levels, with the course requiring him to look for alternative ways of creating art. James Cook/PA Wire
The official uniforms that will be worn by around 1,000 volunteers at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in a month’s time are unveiled during a photocall at the SSE Hydro. Paul Devlin / SNS Group
Volunteer Samuel Sharp cleans the side of the steam locomotive 34092 ‘City of Wells’ at Ropley yard on the Mid Hants Railway, also known as the Watercress line, a 19th-century steam train heritage line in Hampshire, ahead of their Autumn Steam Gala which runs from October 1-3. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire