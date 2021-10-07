Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – October 7th 2021

By John Post
October 7 2021, 3.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

An excavator collects garbage in the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Disposal Site, Bekasi City, West Java, Indonesia. Currently, the height of the landfill at the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Disposal Site has reached the maximum limit. The height reaches 50 meters in an area of 104 hectares and the amount of waste per day reaches 7400 tons. Kuncoro Widyo Rumpoko/Shutterstock
Palestinian Bedouin women weave the traditional products, wool ornaments and carpets, on the National Day of Palestinian Heritage, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock
Giant Galapagos tortoises explore their new home at ZSL London Zoo, Regent’s Park, in London, ahead of its public opening this weekend. James Manning/PA Wire
The Triumph of Pan and Bacchus, both 1636, with Performers from Hetain Patel’s upcoming live performance, Baa’s Gold 10, celebrating the launch of Poussin and the Dance at the National Gallery. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Birmingham’s iconic River Goddess statue – affectionately known as the ‘Floozie in the Jacuzzi’ – is lifted out of its fountain in Victoria Square for the first time in nearly 28 years, for cleaning and restoration work. Jacob King/PA Wire
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to journalists ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park track, outside Istanbul, Turkey. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Australian endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel approaches France at sunrise during her attempt to swim across the English Channel to equal the World Record, currently held at 43 crossings, before attempting her record breaking 44th crossing due on Sunday. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022 – the XXII Commonwealth Games, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Nada To Prada and Richard Patrick (centre) on the first lap before winning the David Dennis Racing EBF Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Worcester Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.
A giant replica of a McVitie’s Jaffa Jonut has been unveiled in London today, to celebrate the start of a cross-country ‘Giant Jaffa Jonut Hunt’. Thousands of the treats will be given away to those that spot the giant Jonut sculpture hidden in three UK cities. Clues on the sculpture’s location are available on Jaffa Cakes social media channels for those on the hunt, which is taking place in London on 7th and 8th October, Birmingham on 9th October and Cardiff on 16th October. PinPep/Shutterstock
Rare white deer and stags in the deer park at Culham Court on a misty autumnal afternoon.<br />Culham Court is a Grade II* listed house at Remenham in the English county of Berkshire owned by Swiss born British Billionaire, Urs Schwarzenbach. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock

 

 

 

 

