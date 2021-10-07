News in Pictures – October 7th 2021 By John Post October 7 2021, 3.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day An excavator collects garbage in the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Disposal Site, Bekasi City, West Java, Indonesia. Currently, the height of the landfill at the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Disposal Site has reached the maximum limit. The height reaches 50 meters in an area of 104 hectares and the amount of waste per day reaches 7400 tons. Kuncoro Widyo Rumpoko/Shutterstock Palestinian Bedouin women weave the traditional products, wool ornaments and carpets, on the National Day of Palestinian Heritage, Gaza city, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. APAImages/Shutterstock Giant Galapagos tortoises explore their new home at ZSL London Zoo, Regent’s Park, in London, ahead of its public opening this weekend. James Manning/PA Wire The Triumph of Pan and Bacchus, both 1636, with Performers from Hetain Patel’s upcoming live performance, Baa’s Gold 10, celebrating the launch of Poussin and the Dance at the National Gallery. Guy Bell/Shutterstock Birmingham’s iconic River Goddess statue – affectionately known as the ‘Floozie in the Jacuzzi’ – is lifted out of its fountain in Victoria Square for the first time in nearly 28 years, for cleaning and restoration work. Jacob King/PA Wire Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain talks to journalists ahead of Sunday’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix at the Intercity Istanbul Park track, outside Istanbul, Turkey. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. AP Photo/Francisco Seco Australian endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel approaches France at sunrise during her attempt to swim across the English Channel to equal the World Record, currently held at 43 crossings, before attempting her record breaking 44th crossing due on Sunday. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II at the launch of the Queen’s Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022 – the XXII Commonwealth Games, on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Nada To Prada and Richard Patrick (centre) on the first lap before winning the David Dennis Racing EBF Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Worcester Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire. A giant replica of a McVitie’s Jaffa Jonut has been unveiled in London today, to celebrate the start of a cross-country ‘Giant Jaffa Jonut Hunt’. Thousands of the treats will be given away to those that spot the giant Jonut sculpture hidden in three UK cities. Clues on the sculpture’s location are available on Jaffa Cakes social media channels for those on the hunt, which is taking place in London on 7th and 8th October, Birmingham on 9th October and Cardiff on 16th October. PinPep/Shutterstock Rare white deer and stags in the deer park at Culham Court on a misty autumnal afternoon.<br />Culham Court is a Grade II* listed house at Remenham in the English county of Berkshire owned by Swiss born British Billionaire, Urs Schwarzenbach. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close