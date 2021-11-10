In pictures: the news today By Jamie Ross November 10 2021, 3.16pm Fog surrounds the church of the city of Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. Picture by Michael Probst/ AP. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Composer and violinist Viktor Seifert, 14, from St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh, plays the Driftwood Violin, in front of the Climate Fringe mural at St John’s Church in the West End, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. Picture by Jane Barlow/ PA. Bryan Knibbs (left) and David Turner work on the keel of the 88ft-long replica of the Sutton Hoo longship, in The Longshed, Woodbridge, Suffolk. Dating from the early 7th Century, the original vessel has been described as a ghost ship as its timber had rotted away in the acidic soil, leaving only an imprint in the sand. Picture by Joe Giddens/ PA. Designer Charlotte Lloyd-Webber puts the finishing touches to The Christmas Kingdom at Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland, transforming the castle’s staterooms for the north east of England’s largest indoor Christmas attraction, which has been inspired by its heritage as home to the Saint Kings of Northumbria. Picture by Owen Humphreys/ PA. Self-Portrait with Bandaged Ear by Vincent Van Gogh (1889) at the Courtauld Gallery in London which is re-opening to the public on Friday 19 November following a modernisation project. Artworks on show at the gallery include pieces by Van Gogh, Manet, Renoir, and Cézanne. Picture by Ian West/ PA. Hindu women pray to the sun god as they stand in knee deep waters in the River Ganges at Phaphamau during Chhath festival in Prayagraj, India. During Chhath, an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the sun god for sustaining life on earth. Picture by Rajesh Kumar Singh/ AP. Sir Elton John after being made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to Music and to Charity during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture by Dominic Lipinski/ PA. Burrows Diamond ridden by jockey Ryan Mania clears a fence as they compete in the Yorton Stallions Mares’ Novices’ Chase at Bangor-on-Dee racecourse. Picture by David Davies/ PA. Pope Francis blesses a woman at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican. Picture by Alessandra Tarantino/ AP. Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the Cop26 summit. Picture by Andrew Milligan/ PA. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is escorted by police as he arrives by train from London at Glasgow Central station on his return to the city for meetings at the Cop26 summit. Picture by Andrew Milligan/ PA. More from The Courier Michael Edwards to leave Liverpool sporting director role at end of season BBC presenters earning more than £10,000 for external jobs, register reveals Why police are stopping people in Dundee city centre today MARTEL MAXWELL: Inside Central Station TV series reminds me why I love this place