Amazon driver jailed after fire crews find his £30k cannabis factory above blazing Perth kebab shop

By Jamie Buchan
November 10 2021, 3.40pm Updated: November 10 2021, 3.41pm
Manuel Quiros was caught with a £30k cannabis operation after a kebab shop blaze in Perth city centre

Perth firefighters uncovered a £30,000 cannabis factory while evacuating flats following a major blaze at a city centre kebab shop.

Residents were forced to flee when the Elrasheed takeway erupted in flames earlier this year.

As crews tackled the blaze at the ground floor shop, officers rushed to clear smoke-filled flats upstairs.

In a second-storey property, they came across a “sophisticated” cannabis growing operation with around 50 plants.

Amazon delivery driver Manuel Quiros appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted his role in the cultivation at the Scott Street flat.

He was jailed for 20 months.

‘Sophisticated’ operation

Sheriff William Wood told the 33-year-old: “The courts in Scotland have long made it clear that cultivation is a very serious matter because it creates drugs that could end up in general circulation.

“A cultivation of this particular size is a very serious matter.”

Scott Street, Perth fire
Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in January, 2021.

He added: “This was a sophisticated operation involving a significant number of plants.

“It seems to be that only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

Emergency crews called to action

Fiscal depute Nicole Lewis told the court: “At about 4.16pm, police and the firefighters were called to a fire at the Elrasheed D’Lite, a fast food takeaway.

“Due to the severity of the incident, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) began evacuating all properties close to the fire.

Crowds gathered at the scene of the fire on Scott Street
Crowds gathered at the scene of the fire

“The accused allowed members of the fire service entry to his flat, which is a second-storey property.

“He was requested to leave for his own safety.”

She said: “The SFRS noted that there were no other persons in the flat but they observed a cannabis cultivation.”

The discovery was reported to police officers who were at the scene outside, Ms Lewis said.

Scott Street, Perth fire
Fire at the Elrasheed Takeaway

The court heard two tents had been set up inside the living room as part of the drug-growing enterprise.

“There were approximately 50 plants at varying levels of maturity,” the fiscal depute told the court.

Police at the scene of the Scott Street fire the next day
Returning to the scene on January 11

“The cultivation appeared to be sophisticated in its assembly and there was no smell of cannabis detected whatsoever.”

Ms Lewis said: “Whilst standing outside, the accused repeatedly asked police if he could get back into his property.

“When asked, he confirmed his address.”

Quiros was arrested at 7.20pm, while the kebab shop blaze was being brought under control.

Cannabis pal went back to Spain

The following day, investigators returned to the flat and seized all plants and growing equipment.

The court was told the value of the illicit crop was between £10,000 and £30,000.

Cannabis and growing equipment is bagged up and taken away by police on Scott Street, Perth
Cannabis and growing equipment is bagged up and taken away by police.

Quiros, whose address was listed as St John Street, Perth, admitted producing the controlled drug cannabis at the Scott Street flat on January 10.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter said his client had been growing the plants for his personal use.

Quiros, who moved from Spain to Scotland in 2014, had set up the money-saving enterprise with a friend because he was spending more than £200 a month on cannabis.

“It was meant to be at the friend’s flat,” Mr Baxter said. “The friend had knowledge of growing cannabis and he had the equipment.

“But the locus was changed to Mr Quiros’ own accommodation.”

Police remove cannabis from the Scott Street flat
Police remove items from the fire-hit flat.

Mr Baxter said: “Mr Quiros cooperated with police throughout.

“He did provide full police to the police about the third party who was involved in this enterprise.

“However, he has since returned to Spain and no steps are been taken against him.”

Mr Baxter said his client was “ashamed” by this “isolated incident”.

Evacuation

Eleven people from seven households were forced into temporary accommodation after the late afternoon blaze.

Around 40 firefighters from Perth and Auchterarder SFRS stations extinguished the flames within the family-run business with jet hoses.

The dramatic blaze drew crowds of people onto the street.