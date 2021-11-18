Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

A mother’s grief and another’s prayer: Thursday’s news in pictures

By John Post
November 18 2021, 3.04pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world

Head by Dame Elisabeth Frink, R.A. estimated at £60,000 to £80,000, one of the items for sale in the Modern British and Irish Art Sale at Sotheby’s in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
A Korean mother prays for her children to get a good result of the College Scholastic Ability Test at Chogey buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. The annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is the country’s most important annual academic test. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock
Athlete Eliott Crestan and Athlete Thomas Carmoy pose for the photographer a training camp organised by the BOIC-COIB Belgian Olympic Committee in Belek Turkey. The stage takes place from 13 to 27 November. Shutterstoc
The mother of the Palestinian prisoner, Sami Al-Amour cries in Deir al-Balah camp in the central Gaza Strip. The al-Amour, 39, from the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, died in his prison cell this morning as a result of intentional medical negligence. He was detained by Israeli occupation in 2008 and sentenced a 19-year term. APAImages/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Cornwall and The Prince of Wales meet the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the First Lady, Entissar Amer, at Al-Ittahadiya Palace in Cairo, on the third day of their tour of the Middle East. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
An Old Man aged 93, by Hans Hoffmann, a copy of Saint Jerome, 1521, by Durer at a photo call for the exhibition: Durer’s Journeys – Travels of a Renaissance Artist at the National Gallery in London. Ian West/PA Wire
A family enjoy the new Christmas decorations at Harbour Terminal in Hong Kong. Vernon Yuen/Shutterstock
Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson (right) during an unveiling of his statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. The Aberdeen-born striker made his breakthrough at Huddersfield, then had spells with Manchester City and Torino before heading to Manchester United in 1962. Nicknamed ‘The King’ Law scored an incredible 237 goals in 404 appearances for United before ending his career with Manchester City. He remains Scotland’s joint top scorer on 30 goals. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A robin is seen perching a branch on what has turned out to be a rather blustery day for UK weather. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Mount Merapi began spewing white smoke as seen from Cangkringan village in Sleman district of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock

