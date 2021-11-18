A mother’s grief and another’s prayer: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post November 18 2021, 3.04pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world Head by Dame Elisabeth Frink, R.A. estimated at £60,000 to £80,000, one of the items for sale in the Modern British and Irish Art Sale at Sotheby’s in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire A Korean mother prays for her children to get a good result of the College Scholastic Ability Test at Chogey buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea. The annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is the country’s most important annual academic test. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock Athlete Eliott Crestan and Athlete Thomas Carmoy pose for the photographer a training camp organised by the BOIC-COIB Belgian Olympic Committee in Belek Turkey. The stage takes place from 13 to 27 November. Shutterstoc The mother of the Palestinian prisoner, Sami Al-Amour cries in Deir al-Balah camp in the central Gaza Strip. The al-Amour, 39, from the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, died in his prison cell this morning as a result of intentional medical negligence. He was detained by Israeli occupation in 2008 and sentenced a 19-year term. APAImages/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cornwall and The Prince of Wales meet the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the First Lady, Entissar Amer, at Al-Ittahadiya Palace in Cairo, on the third day of their tour of the Middle East. Joe Giddens/PA Wire An Old Man aged 93, by Hans Hoffmann, a copy of Saint Jerome, 1521, by Durer at a photo call for the exhibition: Durer’s Journeys – Travels of a Renaissance Artist at the National Gallery in London. Ian West/PA Wire A family enjoy the new Christmas decorations at Harbour Terminal in Hong Kong. Vernon Yuen/Shutterstock Denis Law and Sir Alex Ferguson (right) during an unveiling of his statue in Marischal Square, Aberdeen. The Aberdeen-born striker made his breakthrough at Huddersfield, then had spells with Manchester City and Torino before heading to Manchester United in 1962. Nicknamed ‘The King’ Law scored an incredible 237 goals in 404 appearances for United before ending his career with Manchester City. He remains Scotland’s joint top scorer on 30 goals. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire A robin is seen perching a branch on what has turned out to be a rather blustery day for UK weather. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Mount Merapi began spewing white smoke as seen from Cangkringan village in Sleman district of Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock Legoland goes east and schools take to the streets: Wednesday’s news in pictures More from The Courier Scotland raises age of criminal responsibility from one of lowest in world 30 best pictures as in-person Dundee University graduations return for first time in two years Dundee University students enjoy first in-person graduations for two years Crews tackle fire at Regional Performance Centre for Sport in Dundee