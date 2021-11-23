A dog’s life: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross November 23 2021, 3.05pm Updated: November 23 2021, 3.07pm Golden Retriever Boris gets ready to sample Hilton's new festive menu for dogs, at The Biltmore Mayfair, London. Picture by David Parry/ PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A red stag deer on a cold morning in Bushy Park, London. Picture by John Walton/ PA Wire. Dr Hazel Sommerville, 77, who was the first-ever student to achieve a postgraduate degree at the University of Stirling, offering her best wishes to Baijun Liu, 28, from Liaoning Province, China, who is its 100,000th graduate and one of more than 1,400 to graduate from Stirling this week. Picture by Jeff Holmes/ PA Wire. The hearse carrying the coffin of Sir David Amess MP crosses Parliament Square after leaving the Palace of Westminster where it laid in the chapel overnight, ahead of a requiem mass at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture by Victoria Jones/ PA Wire. Butler Lucas Kongiel helps Golden Retriever Boris sample Hilton’s new festive menu for dogs at The Biltmore Mayfair, London. The menu, which launches Friday, December 3, and ends on Friday, December 31, will be available through room service at 29 Hilton hotels across the UK and Ireland. Developed with veterinary nutrition experts at DogFriendly, the three course menu includes a turkey ‘Howl-iday Roast’ and a beef brisket ‘Christ-mutt Pudding’. The launch follows research by the hotel group which found that one in five dog owners are now looking for dog friendly experiences, after spending more time with their pets during the Covid lockdowns. Picture by David Parry/ PA Wire. A nun looks on as workers position a Christmas tree at St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City. The tree is a 113-year-old and 28-meter-high spruce a gift from the city of Andalo in Trentino Alto Adige, Italy. Picture by Stefano Costantino/ SOPA Images/ Shutterstock. Firefighters and forensic workers inspect the scene of a bus crash which, according to authorities, killed at least 45 people on a highway near the village of Bosnek, western Bulgaria. The bus, registered in Northern Macedonia, crashed around 2am. Picture by Minko Chernev/ BTA Agency Bulgaria via AP. The Prince of Wales during a visit to Cambridge Market to meet traders and view stalls. Picture by Henry Nicholls/ PA Wire. Vincent Keaveny, the 693rd Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the State Coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London. Picture by Aaron Chown/ PA Wire. Protesters march during a strike organized by metal workers in Cadiz, southern Spain. Picture by AP Photo/ Javier Fergo. Sir David laid to rest: Monday’s news in pictures More from The Courier What did Nicola Sturgeon say about Covid passports? Here is her statement in full Sir David laid to rest: Monday’s news in pictures TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: ‘Making Progress’ IS really all Tiger Woods’ twitter video is Andrew Marr to join St Andrews graduates as he is awarded honorary doctorate