Police praise courage of women and children ‘terrorised’ by remorseless Fife rapist

Detectives have praised the bravery of women and children who came forward to help convict a remorseless Fife rapist.

Garry Martin carried out a campaign of violence and cruelty for nearly 30 years.

Following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, the 51-year-old was this week found guilty of 19 counts of rape, indecent assault and conduct, assault and ill-treatment of dogs.

He was told to expect a “very significant” jail sentence.

Martin’s offending took place against several women and children between 1995 and 2012, at locations across Fife.

Detective Constable Mhairi Best, of the Non-Recent Child Abuse Investigation Team, commended Martin’s victims and the crucial role they played in his conviction.

And she urged others affected by historical abuse to get in touch.

Rapist showed no remorse

“Martin terrorised the women and children he abused over a 27-year period,” she said.

“To date, he has shown no remorse or understanding of the consequences of his despicable behaviour.”

She said: “My thoughts remain with the victims and their families.

“This conviction recognises the seriousness of Martin’s crimes and the courage of his victims giving evidence.

“This conviction is the direct result of them coming forward.”

DC Best added: “They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes so that Martin has now been held accountable for his actions.

“I hope that his conviction gives them some comfort and they can try and move forward with their lives.”

She said: “This was a complex investigation and should serve as an indication that anyone who is responsible for such crimes will be relentlessly pursued by Police Scotland and brought to justice.

“We would urge anyone who wishes to report any abuse to come forward.

“No matter how much time has passed they can be assured of being fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”

Assaults on women and children

Martin’s offending began in 1995 when he repeatedly subjected a woman to attacks at an address in Kirkcaldy.

During the assaults she was struck on the head, grabbed and dragged by the hair and body and stamped and spat on.

He also began assaulting a young girl in 1995 and in attacks over the next four years at houses in Leven and Kirkcaldy she was pinned against a wall, hit on the head and body with his hands, struck with a can and kicked.

During a further attack in 2000 at a house in Thornton, he attacked another adult woman, who was grabbed by the hair and held down, repeatedly punched on the head and bitten on her body.

The following year at addresses in Kirkcaldy and Windygates, he assaulted another woman who was dragged by the hair, pushed to the ground and thrown over a sofa.

The victim was also punched and thrown down stairs.

Beat and kicked dog

Between May 2003 and July in 2006 Martin also cruelly beat, kicked and ill-treated a dog in incidents in Kirkcaldy and at Markinch.

Another woman was subjected to assaults by him between 2003 and New Year’s Day in 2006 in Kirkcaldy and Markinch when she was punched and kicked, pulled by her hair and he tried to topple furniture on to her.

Martin also attacked a young boy at a house in Kirkcaldy between November 2004 and December 2005.

He hit the child with his hand and threw food at him.

He went on to rape a woman and a girl at an address in Kirkcaldy and beat and kicked a second dog in the Fife town.

In 2009 he carried out further sex attacks on another woman in his home town and molested her while she was asleep.

Between January 2012 and January 2014 he committed assaults on a further woman at addresses in Kirkcaldy and punched her on the head, threw items at her and threatened her with violence.

Martin, of Massereene Road, Kirkcaldy, will be sentenced on December 21.