Year of the Tiger and a cheetah in the snow: Thursday's news in pictures By John Post December 30 2021, 3.00pm

During the FIDE Chess World Rapid & Blitz 2021 in Warsaw, Poland. Olimpik/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Promoted by Roma Capitale in collaboration with Zetema Progetto Cultura on the façade of Palazzo Braschi and Palazzo Pamphilj, the 'AmoR, che move …' project by the Capitoline Superintendency curated by Arch. Livia Cannella, projects 14 artistic works of Roman Renaissance paintings. Maria Laura Antonelli/AGF/Shutterstock Photographers gather prior to sunrise at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Giant panda cub Le Le in the nursery at the River Wonders in Singapore. Xinhua/Shutterstock A new high-speed railway section linking Anqing City in east China's Anhui Province, with Jiujiang City in east China's Jiangxi Province began operation. The 176-km line, with seven stations along its route, will reduce travel time between Anhui's capital Hefei and Jiangxi's capital Nanchang to two hours and 22 minutes, according to China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd. Xinhua/Shutterstock Sylhet City Corporation workers spraying pesticide in the 10 no ward to eradicate Dengue mosquitoes with fogger machines, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A beautiful spotted cheetah in the Dvur Kralove Zoo walking in the tree during winter weather in the Czech Republic. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock Fans in fancy dress outside Alexandra Palace in London ahead of day thirteen of the William Hill World Darts Championship. Steven Paston/PA Wire. Visitors have fun inside air balloons on snowfield at Yuanmingyuan Park in Beijing. The Old Summer Palace, or Yuanmingyuan, announced on Thursday that it will hold a ice and snow festival which opens around New Year's day in 2022 and lasts until February to welcome the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Xinhua/Shutterstock Members of Tamu Community rally in Nepali capital Kathmandu on the occasion of Lhoshar celebrated annually to mark arrival of New Year. This year marks the end of Cow year and start of Tiger year based on the ethnic calendar of the community. Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Wednesday's news in pictures, guns and roses.