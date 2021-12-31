Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Years, Celebrations and Traditions : Friday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
December 31 2021, 3.30pm
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney. Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images from around the World on Friday the 31st of December

Volunteers hold a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) confiscated from suspected poachers during a press conference in Bali, Indonesia. Indonesian navy confiscated thirty two green turtles and arrested a number of traffickers during a raid in the waters off the resort island earlier this week. AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati
A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year’s Eve in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man
A man setting a Christmas Tree in the Feira Sao Cristovao or St. Christoper Fair which is officially named ‘Municipal Center Luiz Gonzaga of Northeastern Traditions’. Feira Sao Cristovao in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Roberto Machado Noa/Shutterstock
Women from the ethnic Tharu community take part in a traditional rally held to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Pokhara, Nepal. Skanda Gautam/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
People queue to pay their respects to the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu at the St. George’s Cathedral where he will lie in state for a second day in Cape Town, South Africa. Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Competitors in fancy dress run across the Pennine tops near Haworth, West Yorkshire, in the annual Auld Lang Syne Fell race which attracts hundreds of runners every year. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Cooking at Estema ground near Pandal during Tabligh Jamaat in Sylhet districts. The Ijtema is a three-day-long prayer meeting, where devotees attend daily prayers and scholars recite and interpret verses from the Qur’an. It ends with a final Munajat or closing prayer. Sylhet district, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Visitors watch a light show on the 126th floor of Shanghai Tower in east China’s Shanghai. Xinhua/Shutterstock

