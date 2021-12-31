Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid and lack of staff blamed for closure of Pitlochry hospital ward

By Neil Henderson
December 31 2021, 3.57pm Updated: December 31 2021, 4.20pm
The closure of the GP-inpatient service will mean the loss of nine inpatient beds.
Pitlochry Community Hospital has been forced to close its inpatient ward, health bosses have announced.

The closure, described as a “temporary” measure, is being blamed on the ongoing impact of Covid-19 as well as long standing problems over the recruitment of staff.

A statement issued by Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership on Thursday said: “This is due to long-standing staffing and recruitment difficulties to the more rural areas of highland Perthshire, and Pitlochry Community Hospital in particular, alongside the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 response on the availability of clinical staff across the whole health and social care system.

Recruitment difficulties

“Anyone in the local area who requires an inpatient stay in a community facility from January 3, will be admitted into another community hospital or care setting in Perth and Kinross.”

This decision means the loss of nine inpatient beds at the GP Unit.

However, all other services at Pitlochry Community Hospital will remain open, the partnership has confirmed.

Furthermore, it added that outpatient services, community care and treatment services and the integrated staffing hub, which also supports partners such as the Scottish Ambulance Service, will continue.

Gordon Paterson, Perth and Kinross HSCP chief officer said: “We need to make sure we have the clinical staff available to be able to deliver safe patient care in any of our care settings and, unfortunately, we have reached a point where we are not able to staff this one ward in Pitlochry at this time.

“Staff in the ward have been working so dedicatedly for their patients over the past few months when staffing challenges have been quite intense.

The ongoing impact of Covid-19 as well as problems in staff recruitment have been blamed for the ward closure.

“We have looked at all the options to try to keep the inpatient ward open from redeploying staff from other local services and even acute hospitals in other areas of Tayside, to securing more agency and bank staff.

“As people can appreciate, clinical teams are stretched across all services currently and there is simply not the workforce available to us.

“We are extremely disappointed that we have had to take this step to temporarily close the nine beds, but caring for our patients safely will always be our priority.

“It is important, however, that local people know that if they need to have an inpatient stay in a community setting, they will be admitted to another appropriate facility for their care in Perth and Kinross.”

Under review

Perth and Kinross HSCP has stressed however that employees affected by the closure will be redeployed elsewhere across the local health service.

In addition, a recruitment campaign to attract more clinical staff to the area will continue.

A review of the closure will also be taken by the clinical leadership in January with an update on the future of the GP-inpatient service to be given later that month.

