In Pictures: Eve Muirhead flies flag for Team GB at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead led Team GB into the Winter Olympics in Beijing at today’s opening ceremony.

Sharing flagbearer duties with Alpine skier Dave Ryding, the pair proudly paraded around the Birds Nest Stadium.

The opening ceremony marks the start of the 16-day long event and spectators enjoyed an impressive display of music, dancing and lighting.

Check out some of the best pictures from the ceremony below: