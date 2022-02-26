Ukraine-Russia conflict continues into day three: in pictures By Reporters February 26 2022, 12.13pm Updated: February 26 2022, 5.39pm Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, . Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter Invasion, Kyiv, Ukraine - 26 Feb 2022 (Lukatsky/AP/Shutterstock) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Overnight Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital and street fighting broke out. We bring you pictures as the crisis continues and how the world reacts. An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Ukrainian firefighters put out the fire on a high-rise apartment block which was hit by shelling in Kiev, Ukraine, 26 February 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ‘special military operation’ in the Donbass with the aim, as he put it, of demilitarizing and denazifying Ukraine, as well as bringing to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians. Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, explosions are heard in many cities, including Kiev. (SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) Ukrainian soldiers take positions outside a military facility as two cars burn, in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. Kyiv, Ukraine. (Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock) An ambulance parked near a barricade and Ukrainian armored vehicles in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Civil defense man stands guards at a checkpoint in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Emilio Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock) The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (Toronto Branch) organised a Stand with Ukraineî Emergency Rally at the Ukrainian Consulate in Toronto. (Katherine Cheng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) A protestor holds a flowered sign reading “Freedom Forever” during a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Emergency Rally in Toronto, (Katherine Cheng/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) A Ukrainian soldier drinks water near grenades and debris of burning military trucks in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Debris of a burning military truck is seen on a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Ukrainian citizens arrive in Romania at the Siret border crossing in Siret, Suceava, Romania. They are welcomed with food and drinks by Romanian volunteers, as well with free transport and accommodation.<br />Ukrainians Arrive In Romania After Russia Launched Military Operation, Siret (Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto/Shutterstock) Ukrainian are welcomed with food and drinks by volunteers, As the Russian Federation army crossed Ukrainian borders the conflict between Ukraine and Russian is expected to force up 5 million Ukrainians to flee. Most of refugees will seek asylum in Poland. Most of current escapees are families of those Ukrainians who already work in Poland. Border crossings are filled with thousands of men and women waiting for their loved ones. Escapees seen at the border in Medyka, Poland. (Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images/Shutterstock) People cook food as Uzhhorod restauranteurs give free meals to people coming from eastern Ukraine, Uzhhorod, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) Security Council meeting and vote on resolution on war in Ukraine with 3 countries China, UAE, India raised their hands voting as abstained at UN Headquarters. New York, United States. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock) Ambassadors from European countries pose in solidarity in front of Guernica tapestry by Picasso with Ukrainian representative at stakeout before Security Council meeting and vote on Russian invasion into Ukraine at UN Headquarters. The Security Council failed to adopt a resolution to hold Russia accountable for its invasion into Ukraine. Russia as a permanent member of SC voted to veto the resolution, as China, India and United Arab Emirates abstained. New York, United States. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock) A burnt Russian APC after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia.(SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) The queue of volunteers is pictured outside the volunteer and mobilization point set up in the Media Space building near the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Dnipro, central Ukraine.<br />Volunteer and mobilization centres in Dnipro, Ukraine. (Ukrinform/Shutterstock) An Ukrainian serviceman gives medical aid to her colleague near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) Marines from the corvette “Erfurt” stand on the ship as they leave the Wilhelmshaven naval base to join Standing NATO Maritime Group 1, SNMG 1, in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. In view of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the German Navy is sending the additional corvette to reinforce NATO’s northern flank. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP) Protesters gather in Sydney CBD during a rally against Russian attacks on Ukraine and call for end of military action and more sanctions against Russia. February 26, 2022 in Sydney, Australia (Izhar Ahmed Khan/Shutterstock) Participates holding placards shout a slogans against Putin and Russia during a demonstration in Tokyo, Japan (Yusuke Harada/NurPhoto/Shutterstock) A turret of burned Russian tank is left abandoned after the Ukrainian army attacked it the previous day near the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. (SERGEY KOZLOV/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock) An apartment building damaged following a rocket attack on the city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter. The invasion of a democratic country has fueled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered worldwide efforts to make Russia stop. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) People take part in a demonstration on Whitehall, at the entrance to Downing Street, London, to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Civilian Members of a territorial defence unit fit their weapons to repel the Russian attacking forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Mikhail Palinchak) Child looks through a window of a bus carrying refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine in the border town of Przemysl, Poland.(Petr David Josek/AP/Shutterstock) A woman hugs two children at a checkpoint run by local volunteers after arriving from Ukraine, crossing the border in Beregsurany, Hungary. Hungary has extended legal protection to those fleeing the Russian invasion. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi) Ministry of Defence (MOD) of RAF Typhoons taking of from Royal Air Force Coningsby as UK forces are deployed in eastern Europe to bolster NATO’s eastern front. (SAC Maryanne Williams RAF/MOD/PA Wire) Ukrainian soldiers handle equipment outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Saturday that Ukraine’s forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep fighting. “We will win,” Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko ) A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette on his position at an armored vehicle outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Saturday that Ukraine’s forces had repulsed the assault and vowed to keep fighting. “We will win,” Zelenskyy said. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko ) Ukrainian refugees walk along vehicles lining-up to cross the border from Ukraine into Moldova, at Mayaky-Udobne crossing border point near Udobne, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) A refugee who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland. A refugee who fled the conflict from neighboring Ukraine rests in a school building in Przemysl, Poland. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Hundred of Spanish people supporting Ukraine are seen during a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Puerta Del Sol in Madrid, city center. Madrid, Spain. (Guillermo Gutierrez/SOPA Image/Shutterstock) Demonstrators hold posters during a rally in Paris to protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. From Tokyo to London to Taipei, Ukrainians living abroad and hundreds of protesters have turned out on the streets to join anti-war rallies spreading around the world as Russia's troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant) Ukrainian and Italian protesters with candles gather in Piazza del Campidoglio in Rome, against the war operations of Russia in Ukrainian territory. Protest Against Russian Invasion of Ukraine, Rome, Italy.(Marco Iacobucci/

ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock

)