Firefighters tackle Dunfermline house fire

Firefighters have successfully extinguished a house fire reported inside a block of flats in Dunfermline on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Fife town shortly before 11am following reports of a blaze in a block of flats on Aberdour Road.

Three appliances from Dunfermline Fire Station attended, with firefighters able to extinguish the blaze.

It is not known if anyone was inside the property at the time of the fire.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remained on scene checking for any further spread.

“A call was received at 10:52am to a dwelling house on fire in a block of flats at Aberdour Road, Dunfermline.

“Three appliances from Dunfermline Fire Station were mobilised.

“Firefighters have extinguished fire using two hose reel jets and one main jet and are currently searching for further fire spread.”