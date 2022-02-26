Racist abuse in Ninewells car park leaves woman, 58, ‘badly shaken’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee have launched a probe after a woman was subjected to racist abuse in the car park at Ninewells Hospital earlier this month.

A 58-year-old woman was left “badly shaken” after the incident which police say took place at around 10.40am on February 8 in car park 1 at the hospital.

The woman was in her car when she was approached by a man who knocked on her window and shouted at her.

He was then joined by a second man and a woman who shouted racial comments at the woman before walking off.

Police appeal

Police say all three individuals were described as Asian, with the first man said to be around 5ft 5 inches in height.

He was wearing a grey coloured top and trousers and came out of a red car.

The second man is around 5ft 8 inches in height and came out of a black car. The female is around the same height and was pregnant.

Officers probing the hate crime said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, with CCTV inquiries showing there were many people around.

Sergeant Nicola Robb said: “This incident has left the victim extremely upset.

“I am appealing to those people and motorists who were in that area at the time to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could prove significant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1683 of February 8 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.