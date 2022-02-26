Racist abuse in Ninewells car park leaves woman, 58, ‘badly shaken’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Racist abuse in Ninewells car park leaves woman, 58, ‘badly shaken’

By Alasdair Clark
February 26 2022, 1.11pm Updated: February 26 2022, 1.24pm
Police say the woman was left badly shaken
Police say the woman was left badly shaken

Police in Dundee have launched a probe after a woman was subjected to racist abuse in the car park at Ninewells Hospital earlier this month.

A 58-year-old woman was left “badly shaken” after the incident which police say took place at around 10.40am on February 8 in car park 1 at the hospital.

The woman was in her car when she was approached by a man who knocked on her window and shouted at her.

He was then joined by a second man and a woman who shouted racial comments at the woman before walking off.

Police appeal

Police say all three individuals were described as Asian, with the first man said to be around 5ft 5 inches in height.

He was wearing a grey coloured top and trousers and came out of a red car.

The second man is around 5ft 8 inches in height and came out of a black car. The female is around the same height and was pregnant.

Officers probing the hate crime said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, with CCTV inquiries showing there were many people around.

car park 1 at Ninewells Hospital
The incident took place in car park 1 at Ninewells Hospital

Sergeant Nicola Robb said: “This incident has left the victim extremely upset.

“I am appealing to those people and motorists who were in that area at the time to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could prove significant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1683 of February 8 2022.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.

Heartbroken Dundee widower living in squalor has life transformed by kind strangers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier