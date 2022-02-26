Arbroath Covid testing centre ‘set to close’ as council ask for car park back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s Covid-19 testing centre has been earmarked for closure — potentially leaving Angus as the only area in Scotland without such a facility.

It’s understood the site could shut on March 27 after Angus Council requested the car park be returned for other uses.

No information has been given on the future of the estimated 32 staff that are employed at the site but one worker said they fear they will be let go.

Mystery surrounds Covid-19 testing site

Operated by private firm Mitie, the walk-through site opened in December 2020 and was set up by by the UK Government’s UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Angus Council, which owns the car park, was asked repeatedly to confirm whether it had requested the area be returned for other uses but did not respond to this directly.

A spokesperson said it is still in discussion with the Scottish Government over the requirements of the site.

Despite being asked, neither Mitie, Angus Council, the Scottish Government, or UKHSA would confirm the closure plans or whether staff will lose their jobs.

A staff member says all employees were given the shock news on Wednesday.

He said: “The Covid-19 site in Arbroath is to be closed.

“It’s not because of budgets but because Angus Council want the carpark back.

“It’s a carpark that has been empty for years and years and never gets used as it’s for overflow.

We were told we are fronting heroes [key workers] but they are now taking food out of the mouths of 32 families in the area for a carpark that is never used.” Arbroath Covid-19 testing centre worker

“This will leave Angus as the only county in Scotland without any Covid-19 testing provision while Dundee will still have four sites open.

“This is a move that ends the contract six months early.

“We were told we are fronting heroes [key workers] but they are now taking food out of the mouths of 32 families in the area for a carpark that is never used.”

Testing site reportedly busy

It comes just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced mass free testing is to end in England from April 1.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will continue to offer free testing for all but is seeking clarity on whether the UK Government will continue to provide funding.

The worker added: “They apparently can’t find another suitable site in the whole of Angus. The staff on site are all very dejected and feel let down by the Scottish Government, UKHSA, Mitie and especially Angus Council.

“Our site in Arbroath is a busy site, being the only one in Angus, and there are many sites in Scotland doing much fewer tests than we are but are remaining open.”

Scottish Government: Testing staff ‘crucial’

The Scottish Government said: “Test site staff have played a crucial role in the public health response to Covid-19 and we are grateful for their hard work.

“As the first minister highlighted on Tuesday, we will publish a detailed plan for Test and Protect in March, which will set out testing priorities in detail and describe the scale of testing infrastructure that will remain in place to support national priorities in the long term.

“Angus Council asked for this particular site to be returned for other purposes and we continue to work with the council and other local partners on how ongoing requirements can be delivered.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We continue to be guided by the Scottish Government’s ongoing requirements of Test and Protect, including for testing sites.

“As highlighted by the first minister earlier this week, we look forward to the upcoming detailed plan for Test and Protect in March, and we will continue to facilitate the requirements of our community planning partners in delivering this.”