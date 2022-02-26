Arbroath Covid testing centre ‘set to close’ as council ask for car park back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Arbroath Covid testing centre ‘set to close’ as council ask for car park back

By Jake Keith
February 26 2022, 1.25pm Updated: February 26 2022, 2.36pm
The car park which houses the testing centre
The centre is based at Bruce House car park. Supplied by Google Maps.

Arbroath’s Covid-19 testing centre has been earmarked for closure — potentially leaving Angus as the only area in Scotland without such a facility.

It’s understood the site could shut on March 27 after Angus Council requested the car park be returned for other uses.

No information has been given on the future of the estimated 32 staff that are employed at the site but one worker said they fear they will be let go.

Mystery surrounds Covid-19 testing site

Operated by private firm Mitie, the walk-through site opened in December 2020 and was set up by by the UK Government’s UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Angus Council, which owns the car park, was asked repeatedly to confirm whether it had requested the area be returned for other uses but did not respond to this directly.

A spokesperson said it is still in discussion with the Scottish Government over the requirements of the site.

Covid-19 testing sites were set up across the UK in 2020.

Despite being asked, neither Mitie, Angus Council, the Scottish Government, or UKHSA would confirm the closure plans or whether staff will lose their jobs.

A staff member says all employees were given the shock news on Wednesday.

He said: “The Covid-19 site in Arbroath is to be closed.

“It’s not because of budgets but because Angus Council want the carpark back.

“It’s a carpark that has been empty for years and years and never gets used as it’s for overflow.

We were told we are fronting heroes [key workers] but they are now taking food out of the mouths of 32 families in the area for a carpark that is never used.”

Arbroath Covid-19 testing centre worker

“This will leave Angus as the only county in Scotland without any Covid-19 testing provision while Dundee will still have four sites open.

“This is a move that ends the contract six months early.

“We were told we are fronting heroes [key workers] but they are now taking food out of the mouths of 32 families in the area for a carpark that is never used.”

Testing site reportedly busy

It comes just days after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced mass free testing is to end in England from April 1.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will continue to offer free testing for all but is seeking clarity on whether the UK Government will continue to provide funding.

Workers fear for their jobs in Arbroath.

The worker added: “They apparently can’t find another suitable site in the whole of Angus. The staff on site are all very dejected and feel let down by the Scottish Government, UKHSA, Mitie and especially Angus Council.

“Our site in Arbroath is a busy site, being the only one in Angus, and there are many sites in Scotland doing much fewer tests than we are but are remaining open.”

Scottish Government: Testing staff ‘crucial’

The Scottish Government said: “Test site staff have played a crucial role in the public health response to Covid-19 and we are grateful for their hard work.

“As the first minister highlighted on Tuesday, we will publish a detailed plan for Test and Protect in March, which will set out testing priorities in detail and describe the scale of testing infrastructure that will remain in place to support national priorities in the long term.

“Angus Council asked for this particular site to be returned for other purposes and we continue to work with the council and other local partners on how ongoing requirements can be delivered.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “We continue to be guided by the Scottish Government’s ongoing requirements of Test and Protect, including for testing sites.

“As highlighted by the first minister earlier this week, we look forward to the upcoming detailed plan for Test and Protect in March, and we will continue to facilitate the requirements of our community planning partners in delivering this.”

Man airlifted to hospital after being freed from overturned tree stump in Glen Clova

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier