NORMAN WATSON: Rare Gibson Les Paul ‘Sunburst’ guitar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

NORMAN WATSON: Rare Gibson Les Paul ‘Sunburst’ guitar

By Norman Watson
February 26 2022, 3.00pm
Gibson Les Paul 'Sunburst' guitar (Dore & Rees Auctions).
Gibson Les Paul 'Sunburst' guitar (Dore & Rees Auctions).

The upper showroom at Vectran Vintage, 80 Princes Street, Perth offers a fascinating range of early guitars.

I know this. In a moment of nostalgic waywardness, I treated myself to a 1959 Hofner Club 60.

The Club 60 was the top-of-the-range model played by the likes of John Lennon, Paul McCarney, Eric Clapton and Dave Gilmour in their early days.

It has laminated spruce and maple flamed timbers, an ebony fingerboard and wonderful mother-of-pearl inlay.

I can’t do it justice in words – or in playing it!

Iconic of all guitars

On March 16, Dore & Rees Auctions of Frome, Somerset will offer another 1959 guitar –  a Gibson Les Paul ‘Sunburst’, one of the most iconic guitars ever made.

It comes from a collection of historic guitars once owned by the late James Morgan, formerly of the George Hatcher Band and Stan Webb’s Chicken Shack.

In the early 1970s, Morgan visited Denmark Street in London in search of a good guitar.

There he found the maple-topped ‘59 Les Paul. Reputedly, it cost a whopping £450 and his credit card bore the burden!

Many other guitars came and went, but the ’59 became Morgan’s constant companion.

Most sought-after in the world

Although hugely valuable and much revered, he gigged with it throughout his career.

I could not prise an estimate out of Dore & Rees, but this is the holy grail of guitars, played by rock heroes and made in Gibson’s golden era between 1958 and 1960.

It is one of the most sought-after guitars in the world, and usually fetches six-figure sums – large six-figure sums.

And, along the way, it inspired Hofner to bring out my own ‘59.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]