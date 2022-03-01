Aged whisky and royals on tour: Tuesday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross March 1 2022, 2.39pm Updated: March 1 2022, 3.19pm The Archdruid of Stonehenge and Britain poses in front of the sunrise exhibit after performing a blessing for The world of Stonehenge exhibition on its opening day to the public, at the British Museum, in central London. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. The Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market to see first hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon in Wales. Picture by PA. The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to the sea front at Southend-on-Sea and to attend a reception for volunteers and community leaders at Sands by the Sea restaurant. Picture by PA. Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a press conference at the British Embassy in Warsaw, Poland after his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Picture by PA. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market to see first hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and to mark St David’s Day during a visit Abergavenny and Blaenavon in Wales. Picture by PA. This handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service shows emergency service personnel inspecting the damage inside the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP. Previously unissued photo of Dr Michel Dugon of the Venom Lab at National University of Ireland Galway with a Noble False Widow (Steatoda Nobilis) spider. Scientists in Galway have published the first record of a noble false widow spider feeding on a protected species of bat in the UK. Picture by PA. A volunteer of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces walks by a damaged armored vehicle at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP. Bonhams’ Head of Whisky Martin Green inspects a bottle of one of the oldest known Macallan Scotch Whiskys ever produced, The Macallan-78 year old, which leads Bonhams Whisky sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Picture by PA. Tyson Fury during the press conference at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture by PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Children’s author and illustrator Shirley Hughes dies aged 94 Hollywood studios pull upcoming releases in Russia Briton speaks of ‘tough two or three days ahead’ as Russian troops close in Labour will speak to the Government over no-fly zone, Keir Starmer says