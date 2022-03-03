FMQs and a Royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross March 3 2022, 2.37pm Updated: March 3 2022, 5.36pm Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arriving for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika (centre), and Mrs. Bisika (left), at Buckingham Palace, London. The painting in the background was a gift from the High Commissioner. Picture by PA. Jockey Fergus Gregory after competing in the Alan Bore Belated 50th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle at Ludlow Racecourse. Picture by PA. Curator of Fine Art Becky Gee, with works by artist Vanessa Bell, during a photocall for Beyond Bloomsbury: Life, Love & Legacy exhibition at the York Art Gallery. The major new exhibition, in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery and Sheffield Museums, explores the lives and work of an extraordinary group of writers, artists and thinkers, known as the Bloomsbury Group. Picture by PA. Taoiseach Micheal Martin with twins Mya (left) and Zara Akinsowon (8), as he launched Census 2022 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Ireland’s next census will take place on Sunday, April 3 as a team of 5,100 enumerators has commenced the process of delivering over 2 million forms to every household in the country. Picture by PA. A woman holds her dog on a leash as she crosses the border in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. Picture by AP. The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Winchester to view the recently unveiled statue of Licoricia of Winchester and to officially open The Arc. Picture by PA. French teacher Pjotr Vyerko, 81, holds a rifle in his house outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close