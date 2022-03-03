FMQs and a Royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

FMQs and a Royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
March 3 2022, 2.37pm Updated: March 3 2022, 5.36pm
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arriving for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood. Picture by PA.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arriving for First Minster's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika (centre), and Mrs. Bisika (left), at Buckingham Palace, London. The painting in the background was a gift from the High Commissioner. Picture by PA.
Jockey Fergus Gregory after competing in the Alan Bore Belated 50th Birthday Novices’ Hurdle at Ludlow Racecourse. Picture by PA.
Curator of Fine Art Becky Gee, with works by artist Vanessa Bell, during a photocall for Beyond Bloomsbury: Life, Love & Legacy exhibition at the York Art Gallery. The major new exhibition, in partnership with the National Portrait Gallery and Sheffield Museums, explores the lives and work of an extraordinary group of writers, artists and thinkers, known as the Bloomsbury Group. Picture by PA.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin with twins Mya (left) and Zara Akinsowon (8), as he launched Census 2022 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Ireland’s next census will take place on Sunday, April 3 as a team of 5,100 enumerators has commenced the process of delivering over 2 million forms to every household in the country. Picture by PA.
A woman holds her dog on a leash as she crosses the border in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia. Picture by AP.
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public during a visit to Winchester to view the recently unveiled statue of Licoricia of Winchester and to officially open The Arc. Picture by PA.
French teacher Pjotr Vyerko, 81, holds a rifle in his house outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture by AP.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]