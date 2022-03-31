Camel rides and daffodil snow : Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post March 31 2022, 3.35pm Updated: March 31 2022, 4.32pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Gigi Hadid is seen filming for ‘Maybelline New York’ commercial in New York City. Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock. Conservation cleaner Tracie Mason works in the Grand Staircase at Longleat House in Wiltshire, ensuring it is ready to start welcoming visitors again on April 1 after a two-year absence. The home of the Marquess and Marchioness of Bath, the Wiltshire country house was shut due to the pandemic. The epic spring clean has involved a painstaking inspection of all the stately home’s public state rooms and the thousands of priceless and historic objects and artworks they contain. Ben Birchall/PA Wire. A one-horned rhinoceros crosses a road meant for safaris in Kaziranga national park, in the north-eastern state of Assam, India. Nearly 400 men using 50 domesticated elephants and drones scanned the park’s 500 square kilometres (190 square miles) territory in March and found the rhinos’ numbers increased more than 12%, neutralizing a severe threat to the animals from poaching gangs and monsoon flooding. AP Photo/Anupam Nath. Lili Dîn, a Lara Croft Cosplay Ambassador, scales the roofs of Camden to herald the arrival of Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience. In partnership with Paramount Pictures, Crystal Dynamics, and Square Enix, Little Lion’s Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience, opens in the famous Camden Stables Market from May 9.<br />Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock. Camels used to be the only means of transportation in Qatar, long before cars and other means of transportation came to the forefront and took power. That is why the ancient Qataris used them to travel through deserts, developing and exploring various trade routes along the way. Ante Cizmic/CROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock. A climber uses the breeches buoy technique to descend from the rigging of the Cutty Sark in Greenwich, south London, at a preview of the Cutty Sark Rig Climb Experience, which opens to the public from Saturday. For the first time since arriving in Greenwich in 1954, visitors to Cutty Sark will be able to climb the famous ship’s masts and enjoy views of the Thames and London with urban adventure company Wire and Sky. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. Galaxy and teamLab digital exhibition Catching and Collecting In The Sacred Forest is a new Tokyo exhibition and learning project based on the concept of Catch, Study, Release, in which people explore the world with their bodies, discovering, catching, and broadening their interests based on what they catch. Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock. A US Marines OV-22 Osprey flies in tandem as they transport troops and journalists during an annual US-Philippines joint military exercise titled Balikatan, Tagalog – for “shoulder-to-shoulder” – on the beaches of Claveria, Cagayan province, northern Philippines. AP Photo/Aaron Favila. Chris Brown, the Town Crier and Mayor’s Serjeant of Wimborne Minster, rings his bell as he looks over new ‘model of a model’ which has been created at Wimborne Model Town in Dorset to celebrate the charity attraction’s 70th anniversary season, ahead of their re-opening on April 2. The new mini-model, which is 1/10th the size of the existing miniature buildings, has been laid out next to the existing model and includes shops, banks, pubs, the Minster and the King’s Head Hotel. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. “Daffodil Snow” has fallen on the hills around Longtown in South Herefordshire on Thursday morning as the UK experiences a Spring freeze this week, South Herefordshire. Chas Breton/Shutterstock. Party fines and freedom for turtles: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close