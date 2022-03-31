EXCLUSIVE: Major Perth jobs boost as SSEN lodges plans for £15m office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EXCLUSIVE: Major Perth jobs boost as SSEN lodges plans for £15m office

By Hannah Ballantyne
March 31 2022, 3.42pm Updated: March 31 2022, 4.13pm
An artist's impression of the new office block.
Perth could be set for a major jobs boost after SSEN lodged plans for a new £15 million office block in the city.

The company, which is responsible for delivering power to homes across the north of Scotland, has put forward proposals for the two-storey building at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The firm has told The Courier the new office is part of plans to “significantly increase” its headcount across several sites, including Perth.

However, it is not yet confirming how many jobs could be created.

SSEN says the building will cost about £15m.

It comes just weeks after OVO – which is also owned by SSE – confirmed 222 job losses in the Fair City.

As part of its investment plans, SSEN has also revealed it hopes to open a base in Dundee.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “To support our future operations across the north of Scotland and significant growth plans – for context, we expect to invest around £4 billion from March 2021 to April 2026 and already have visibility of an additional £5bn of investment out to the early 2030s – this will see significant increase in headcount across our main sites, including Perth, Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen.

SSE committed to presence at two other Perth sites

“We’re also progressing plans for a new operational depot in Aberdeen and new warehouses in Dundee and Inverness, and have already taken over an entire floor vacated by OVO in our Glasgow office, as well as retaining our existing area.”

The firm says its expansion is due to the “significant growth in electricity transmission planned across the north of Scotland”.

The firm says it will continue to have staff based at both Inveralmond House and Grampian House in the city – with workers from its transmission division moving into the office space vacated by OVO later this year.

One of SSE’s existing bases, at Inveralmond House in Perth.

Vicky Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Any prospect of jobs in Perth and the surrounding areas will be warmly welcomed, particularly in the aftermath of a number of blows recently involving SSE and the devastation that Covid has wreaked.

“We know what a fantastic place Perth is as a business hub and at the chamber we have been urging key decision-makers throughout the UK to recognise that too for some time now.

Hopefully this boost will happen and it can act as a fillip for our local economy at a time when we desperately need it.”

“Obviously, we don’t know at this stage the level or nature of any new jobs, but hopefully this boost will happen and it can act as a fillip for our local economy at a time when we desperately need it.”

The site for the proposed office is on vacant land next to City Plumbing.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.

