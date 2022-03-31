EXCLUSIVE: Major Perth jobs boost as SSEN lodges plans for £15m office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth could be set for a major jobs boost after SSEN lodged plans for a new £15 million office block in the city.

The company, which is responsible for delivering power to homes across the north of Scotland, has put forward proposals for the two-storey building at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

The firm has told The Courier the new office is part of plans to “significantly increase” its headcount across several sites, including Perth.

However, it is not yet confirming how many jobs could be created.

It comes just weeks after OVO – which is also owned by SSE – confirmed 222 job losses in the Fair City.

As part of its investment plans, SSEN has also revealed it hopes to open a base in Dundee.

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “To support our future operations across the north of Scotland and significant growth plans – for context, we expect to invest around £4 billion from March 2021 to April 2026 and already have visibility of an additional £5bn of investment out to the early 2030s – this will see significant increase in headcount across our main sites, including Perth, Glasgow, Inverness and Aberdeen.

SSE committed to presence at two other Perth sites

“We’re also progressing plans for a new operational depot in Aberdeen and new warehouses in Dundee and Inverness, and have already taken over an entire floor vacated by OVO in our Glasgow office, as well as retaining our existing area.”

The firm says its expansion is due to the “significant growth in electricity transmission planned across the north of Scotland”.

The firm says it will continue to have staff based at both Inveralmond House and Grampian House in the city – with workers from its transmission division moving into the office space vacated by OVO later this year.

Vicky Unite, chief executive of Perthshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Any prospect of jobs in Perth and the surrounding areas will be warmly welcomed, particularly in the aftermath of a number of blows recently involving SSE and the devastation that Covid has wreaked.

“We know what a fantastic place Perth is as a business hub and at the chamber we have been urging key decision-makers throughout the UK to recognise that too for some time now.

Hopefully this boost will happen and it can act as a fillip for our local economy at a time when we desperately need it.” Perthshire Chamber of Commerce

“Obviously, we don’t know at this stage the level or nature of any new jobs, but hopefully this boost will happen and it can act as a fillip for our local economy at a time when we desperately need it.”

The site for the proposed office is on vacant land next to City Plumbing.

The plans will be considered by Perth and Kinross Council in the coming months.