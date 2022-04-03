Big Ben is on the run: Sunday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles April 3 2022, 4.06pm Runners dressed up as London Landmarks going past the National Gallery during the 2022 London Landmarks Half Marathon. Steven Paston/PA Wire. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on April 3. Sunday’s news in pictures. Students sit in circles as they attend a Quran recital class during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara A woman wearing folk costume enters a polling booth during the general election and national referendum on the child protection law in Bujak, Hungary. Noemi Bruzak/MTI via AP A man stands as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris Ukrainian firefighters work at a scene of a destroyed building after shelling in Odesa, Ukraine. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris Supporters of ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chant slogans during a protest in Islamabad, Pakistan. Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan said Sunday he will seek early elections after sidestepping a no-confidence challenge and alleging that a conspiracy to topple his government had failed. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul A window cleaner descends on a rope as he cleans the window panels of the Phoenix Center in Beijing. AP Photo/Andy Wong A view of Granaries Square in Floriana as Pope Francis celebrates a mass. Francis was opening his second and final day in Malta on Sunday by visiting the Grotto of St. Paul in Rabat, where the disciple stayed after being shipwrecked en route to Rome in AD 60. AP Photo/Rene Rossignaud A road leads up to the top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises. AP Photo/Michael Probst Surfers brave the cold: Saturday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier One week on: The slap that was heard around the world Man rescued from Fife beach after suffering serious back injury in fall Surfers brave the cold: Saturday’s news in pictures ‘Disabled people deserve respect and dignity’: Dundee advocacy worker backs peer support scheme