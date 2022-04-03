4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines’ dream derby day scenario emerges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian and Dundee United shared the spoils on Saturday after a nerve-shredding 1-1 draw in Edinburgh.

Ross Graham notched the crucial opener for the visitors — a second club goal for the boyhood United fan — and the Tangerines held firm as the Hibees pushed for a winner after the break.

And Courier Sport was at Easter Road to weigh up the talking points following a pivotal Premiership showdown.

Will derby day be party time for Dundee United?

Dundee United are almost there.

It would take a remarkable combination of results for them to slip into the bottom six.

Tam Courts’ men are three points clear of both Ross County (seventh) and Livingston (eighth), with a superior goal difference.

Avoiding defeat against Dundee will see the Tangerines achieve their primary goal for the campaign. However, United will be aiming to secure their spot in the top half of the table in altogether more memorable fashion.

Will a handsome victory — denying Dundee the opportunity to spark a great escape — be comparable with the ‘Doon Derby’, when the Dee relegated United in 2016?

Of course not.

But will the home fans luxuriate in their rivals’ woes if they can kick them a little closer to the trap door?

You bet.

At which point, United fans could turn their attention to the race for European qualification.

That is the dream scenario that now presents itself and, given United sold out their home tickets early last week, their supporters are clearly in the mood for a party.

Ross Graham did much more than score

Graham, 21, is the man of the moment.

His towering, clinical header arrived mere days after he marked his Scotland under-21 debut by finding the net.

One of our own going from strength to strength 💪 🦁 There's no stopping Ross Graham @RossGraham611 | #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/eqIb5yrhOM — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 2, 2022

He also bagged a memorable opener in a 1-1 draw against Rangers.

But while his ability in the opposition’s box is eye-catching and laudable, his increasing efficacy when it comes to defensive solidity will delight Courts.

Graham, along with Ilmari Niskanen, did a super job shackling the tricky Sylvester Jasper in the first half on Saturday; a task that required pace and nous to scamper over to the left-back position when needed.

Jasper was hooked at the break.

No player made more interceptions than Graham’s four during the Hibs clash, a mark of anticipation and aggression. Overall, he won possession eight times; level with Josh Doig for the top performer in that metric.

His four clearances trailed only Ryan Edwards (eight) and Charlie Mulgrew (seven).

United have a fine prospect on their hands.

Mathew Cudjoe brings up the Big 4-0 for United

Mathew Cudjoe’s introduction was met with a deafening roar from the 2,000 Dundee United fans in attendance at Easter Road, such has been the clamour to see the Ghanaian teenager in action.

He lived up to the hype, too.

In an 11-minute cameo — a narrow window in which to make an impact on your top-flight bow — Cudjoe was confident, direct and flashed a shot narrowly wide.

His debut also marked a milestone for United, who have now utilised FORTY players this term, pulling level with Celtic for the most used.

Dreams do come true and I will like to thank all who have made this possible especially my coach .To the fans of @dundeeunitedfc you have been super amazing and the feedback has been great. I promise my sweat and blood for this club #UnitedTogether 🇬🇭 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vwnvMlxmu9 — Mathew Anim Cudjoe (@CudjoeAnim) April 2, 2022

That includes departed stars such as Mark Reynolds, Lawrence Shankland and Jeando Fuchs.

Some signings have failed to hit the mark such as Max Biamou — thus far — and Tim Akinola.

However, the number is largely attributable to the plethora of youngsters who have made their first-team bows this term, with the likes of Rory MacLeod, Craig Moore, Miller Thomson and Flynn Duffy all playing a part as United plan for the future.

Kevin McDonald display should not be underestimated

Without fanfare and quietly effective, Kevin McDonald produced a heartening display as he gradually finds full match sharpness.

The former Dundee, Fulham and Scotland midfielder completed the entire 90 minutes for just the second time since joining United and was a combative, calming presence.

No visiting player made more accurate passes than McDonald’s 23 at Easter Road, while he won seven duels in the engine room. Nobody registered more.

While far from flashy, the influence of the vastly experienced 33-year-old is noteworthy and, amid the intensity of a harum-scarum Dundee derby, his calming presence and knack of being in the right place at the right time may just prove pivotal.