RuPaul in Tussauds: Monday's news in pictures By John Post April 11 2022, 3.33pm Updated: April 11 2022, 3.55pm

Frances Buckley meets Sir Topham Hatt at London Victoria Station at an event to celebrate today's release of a new online episode of Thomas & Friends as part of a campaign with Network Rail to teach young children the dangers of misusing the railway. The animated short episode sees Thomas' friend Diesel learn his lesson when he travels too fast along the tracks in a game of red light, green light with Thomas and fellow engine, Nia. David Parry/PA Wire.

A statue is surrounded by rubble at the Chernihiv Olympic Sports Training Centre (formerly Yuri Gagarin Stadium) that was destroyed as a result of shelling by Russian invaders, Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. Chernihiv after liberation from Russian invaders. Ukrinform/Shutterstock

A student poses for a photo with traditional paper works made for the Bengali New Year in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Bangla New Year is usually celebrated amid festivities every year on April 14. Xinhua/Shutterstock

Lanky welcomes everyone to the 2022 season media day for Lancashire County Cricket Club at the Emirates, Old Trafford, Manchester. George Franks/ ProSports/ Shutterstock

A man is seen placing stumbling stones on the floor. As the beginning of a new tradition to remember the Jew victims of the Nazi regime, the first sixteen Stolpersteine were placed on the pavement in front of the house where the victims lived or worked, during a solemn ceremony, and the attendance of relatives of the victims. Stolpersteine are stumbling stones covered at the top with a brass plate to remind of persecuted and murdered Jews who became victims of the Nazi regime. About 450 Jewish citizens of Nijmegen did not survive the war during the Second World War, Nijmegen, Netherlands. Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The Princess Royal gives a speech before meeting with business leaders and politicians during a reception in Port Moresby on day one of the royal trip to Papua New Guinea on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Oleg, 56, mourns for his mother Inna, 86, killed during the war against Russia in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

Emma Meehan adds the finishing touches to the new RuPaul figure as it is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool. At 7.1 feet (2.175 metres) tall, Mama Ru is the tallest human wax figure ever to be unveiled at Madame Tussauds on Blackpool's famous promenade. Peter Powell./Shutterstock

Police stand guard after clash with student university during rally against extend the presidential mandate in Jakarta. Aditya Irawan/NurPhoto/Shutterstock