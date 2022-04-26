A new arrival and the return of Dr Strange: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post April 26 2022, 3.59pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Wrestlers compete in the 113rd “Boli Khela”, a traditional wrestling competition in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Xinhua/Shutterstock An actor wearing dinosaur shaped mechanical suit performs at a dinosaur show “Dino Safari 2022” at a press preview in Tokyo on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A live show with dinosaurs will be held from April 27 through May 8. Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Dr Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside cosplayers of the character at a photo call in London promoting ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. David Fisher/Shutterstock The Shard, Western Europe’s tallest building, is dwarfed by the rising sun earlier this morning. The sun may disappear for the next days with the weather forecast set to be cloudy until the weekend. Rick Findler/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock Uber Pet is the latest addition to the Uber app, allowing riders to book a ride that will allow their pet to ride in comfort alongside them. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock Performers from Cirque Bijou, who are taking part in the Jubilee celebrations, during a photo call for the final unveiling of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at BAFTA in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire The Open Championship trophy, The Claret Jug pictured on the 18th hole during The Open Media Day at St Andrews. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Palestinians shop at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday, celebrating the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock Western lowland gorilla, Shanga cradles her newborn infant, who she gave birth to in the early hours of Sunday morning at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Surrey. Fathered by Damisi, Chessington’s resident silverback, the unnamed infant’s gender isn’t yet known. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The funeral service for 96-year-old World War II serviceman and Royal British Legion fundraiser Harry Billinge, at St Paul’s Church in Charlestown, Cornwall. Harry was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach during the Battle for Normandy and was one of only four survivors from his unit. Harry was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos, later fighting in Caen and the Falaise pocket in Normandy. He was made an MBE in 2019 for charitable fundraising after collecting more than £50,000 for veterans. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Commemorating Anzac Day and a re-election for France: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close