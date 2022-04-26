A new arrival and the return of Dr Strange: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
A new arrival and the return of Dr Strange: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 26 2022, 3.59pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Wrestlers compete in the 113rd “Boli Khela”, a traditional wrestling competition in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Xinhua/Shutterstock
An actor wearing dinosaur shaped mechanical suit performs at a dinosaur show “Dino Safari 2022” at a press preview in Tokyo on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. A live show with dinosaurs will be held from April 27 through May 8. Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock
Benedict Cumberbatch who plays Dr Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside cosplayers of the character at a photo call in London promoting ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Shard, Western Europe’s tallest building, is dwarfed by the rising sun earlier this morning. The sun may disappear for the next days with the weather forecast set to be cloudy until the weekend. Rick Findler/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock
Uber Pet is the latest addition to the Uber app, allowing riders to book a ride that will allow their pet to ride in comfort alongside them. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock
Performers from Cirque Bijou, who are taking part in the Jubilee celebrations, during a photo call for the final unveiling of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at BAFTA in London. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
The Open Championship trophy, The Claret Jug pictured on the 18th hole during The Open Media Day at St Andrews.  Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Palestinians shop at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday, celebrating the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock
Western lowland gorilla, Shanga cradles her newborn infant, who she gave birth to in the early hours of Sunday morning at Chessington World of Adventures Resort in Surrey. Fathered by Damisi, Chessington’s resident silverback, the unnamed infant’s gender isn’t yet known. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The funeral service for 96-year-old World War II serviceman and Royal British Legion fundraiser Harry Billinge, at St Paul’s Church in Charlestown, Cornwall. Harry was just 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land on Gold Beach during the Battle for Normandy and was one of only four survivors from his unit. Harry was a sapper attached to the 44 Royal Engineer Commandos, later fighting in Caen and the Falaise pocket in Normandy. He was made an MBE in 2019 for charitable fundraising after collecting more than £50,000 for veterans. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

