Protests and slurry bombs – Wednesday's news in pictures By Picture Desk May 4 2022, 1.31pm Updated: May 4 2022, 4.03pm Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets off a vehicle of the Southampton airport fire and rescue crew during a visit to the Eastleigh constituency, while on the local elections campaign trail. Picture via PA. The Prince of Wales receives flowers from a young girl during a visit to Dexters Adventure Playground in Brixton, south London, where he is meeting the young people who are supported by the BIGKID foundation. Picture via PA. Former England manager Roy Hodgson after he was made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture via PA. Israelis observe two minutes of silence as air raid sirens sound to mark Israel's annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers at the Armored Corps memorial site, in Latrun. Picture via AP. Donetsk People Republic Emergency Situations Ministry firefighters work at the site of fire at the oil depot. Picture via AP. A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man's throat for a COVID-19 test at a testing site during the second consecutive day of mass testing in Beijing. Picture via AP. A slurry bomber dumps the fire retardant between the Calf Canyon/Hermit Peak Fire and homes on the westside of Las Vegas. Several types of aircraft joined the fight to keep the fire away from the Northern New Mexico town. Picture via AP. Labour leader Keir Starmer during a visit to a pensioners drop-in session in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, to talk about the increased cost of living and the priorities for local people. Picture via PA. President Michael D Higgins inspects a guard of honour during a state religious ceremony to commemorate the 1916 Easter Rising leaders at Arbour Hill Cemetery in Dublin. Picture via PA. Demonstrators rally in support of abortion rights at a park in lower Manhattan, New York. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Picture via AP.