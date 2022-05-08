Garden of gratitude and spring sailing: Sunday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Garden of gratitude and spring sailing: Sunday’s news in pictures

By John Post
May 8 2022, 3.42pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Paris. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
Vehicles take part in the rally, after a challenging two years over 500 cars took part in the parade and rally which started at Wallingford Sports Club drove through the historic market town and were on show at Kinecroft. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Palestinian workers collect honeybee from beehives during the harvest at an apiary in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock
John-Henry Roper (left), and Kevin Morris polish the Sea Dragon, beneath blue skies at the Fairground on a sunny morning in Hunstanton, Norfolk. Paul Marriott/Shutterstock
Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M. High winds are expected in the area for several days. Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Flocks of lesser flamingos gather on the shores of Lake Bogoria in Kenya. Muntaka Chasant/Shutterstock
The Williams II passes wind turbines in the North sea near Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A volunteer shapes metal plates with an angle grinder at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. An old industrial complex in the southeastern Ukrainian riverside city of Zaporizhzhia has become a hive of activity for volunteers producing everything from body armor to camouflage nets, anti-tank obstacles to heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russian invasion. AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Thousands of tulips appear in cities across the UK thanking the public for supporting charitable causes.<br />For the fourth year running, Benefact Group is giving away over £1million to charities with the return of its Movement for Good Awards. To mark the occasion, thousands of brightly coloured tulips have appeared in five cities across the UK – Gloucester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham and London. The garden of gratitude features 1,500 bunches of flowers representing a ‘thank you’ on behalf of the 1,500 charities that have already benefited from the awards. PinPep/Shutterstock

 

 

 

