Garden of gratitude and spring sailing: Sunday's news in pictures By John Post May 8 2022, 3.42pm

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Paris. AP Photo/Thibault Camus Vehicles take part in the rally, after a challenging two years over 500 cars took part in the parade and rally which started at Wallingford Sports Club drove through the historic market town and were on show at Kinecroft. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Palestinian workers collect honeybee from beehives during the harvest at an apiary in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock John-Henry Roper (left), and Kevin Morris polish the Sea Dragon, beneath blue skies at the Fairground on a sunny morning in Hunstanton, Norfolk. Paul Marriott/Shutterstock Hermits Peak Fire drifts over Las Vegas, N.M. High winds are expected in the area for several days. Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA/Shutterstock Flocks of lesser flamingos gather on the shores of Lake Bogoria in Kenya. Muntaka Chasant/Shutterstock The Williams II passes wind turbines in the North sea near Whitley Bay in Tyne and Wear. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A volunteer shapes metal plates with an angle grinder at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. An old industrial complex in the southeastern Ukrainian riverside city of Zaporizhzhia has become a hive of activity for volunteers producing everything from body armor to camouflage nets, anti-tank obstacles to heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russian invasion. AP Photo/Francisco Seco Thousands of tulips appear in cities across the UK thanking the public for supporting charitable causes.<br />For the fourth year running, Benefact Group is giving away over £1million to charities with the return of its Movement for Good Awards. To mark the occasion, thousands of brightly coloured tulips have appeared in five cities across the UK – Gloucester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham and London. The garden of gratitude features 1,500 bunches of flowers representing a 'thank you' on behalf of the 1,500 charities that have already benefited from the awards. PinPep/Shutterstock