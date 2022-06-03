Ladies Day and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Ladies Day and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Friday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
June 3 2022, 4.09pm Updated: June 3 2022, 5.19pm
Fashionable guests prior to racing on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture by: David Davies/PA Wire for the Jockey Club.
Fashionable guests prior to racing on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture by: David Davies/PA Wire for the Jockey Club.

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Workers of China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. maintain the railway line in southwest China’s Yunnan Province,. The China-Laos Railway, half a year into its operation, has delivered more than 4 million tonnes of freight as of Thursday, China’s railway operator said. As a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative, the 1,035-km railway connects China’s Kunming with the Laotian capital Vientiane. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Thousands of people gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on the second day of a special extended four-day weekend marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.<br />The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving service, London, UK. Picture by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
5th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from June 2 to 5, 2022 at Alghero, Italy. Picture by Nikos Katikis/DPPI/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Prince Harry and Megan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leave after chatting with Mike Tindal and Zara Phillips and Peter Phillips – The service of Thanksgiving at St Pauls Cathedral as part of celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee of HM The Queen Elizabeth. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Numerous emergency and rescue forces are in action after a serious train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. According to the authorities, at least three people have been killed and many injured. Picture by Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP
The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated in ” Royal Purple” to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of the Queen, Elizabeth II, in Sydney, Australia. The Vivid Sydney Festival held a one-off lighting moment titled ‘7 minutes for 7 decades’ which includes synchronised lighting of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Luna Park, buildings around Circular Quay and Sydney Harbour Ferries in Royal Purple to mark monarch’s 70 years of service. Picture AP Photo/Mark Baker
Dragon boat crew members compete in a traditional Chinese dragon boat race held in Xiamen City, southeast China’s Fujian Province. To celebrate China’s traditional Dragon Boat Festival, over 1,000 participants from both sides of the Taiwan Strait compete in a dragon boat race from Thursday to Friday in the coastal city of Xiamen in Fujian Province. Picture by Shutterstock
A woman sits on a makeshift throne at a street party on Donegal Pass in Belfast city centre as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A primary school was shelled by Russian forces in the north of Karkiv near Saltika district. The death toll was one, the school’s janitor. Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture by Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock
General view of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. The National Service marks The Queen’s 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Public service is at the heart of the event and over 400 recipients of Honours in the New Year or Birthday Honours lists have been invited in recognition of their contribution to public life. Drawn from all four nations of the United Kingdom, they include NHS and key workers, teaching staff, public servants, and representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups. Picure by Dan Kitwood/PA Wire
King Felipe VI of Spain attends the Royal Guards Flag ceremony at the ‘El Rey’ headquarters in Madrid, Spain. Picture by Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Ballet dancer Miah Ng warms up ahead of her performance at a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance at Belfast City Hall, Northern Ireland, as celebrations continue on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture by Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Elle and the Pocketbelles stand next to a crown made with balloons in front of the Queen Elizabeth II stand on Ladies Day during the Cazoo Derby Festival 2022 at Epsom Racecourse, Surrey. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

