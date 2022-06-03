Charlie Adam lifts lid on Dundee exit: I was told they wanted to keep me but things changed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam says he’ll never stop supporting the Dark Blues despite disappointment at the way his time at the club ended.

The 36-year-old revealed he’d been told there would be a contract on offer for next season and that Dundee wanted to keep him.

However, when his two-year deal came to end last month, “things changed” and his time at Dens Park was over.

He admits it was “difficult” way to finish his time with his boyhood club.

“I was told there was going to be another contract offer and they wanted to keep me,” he said to PLZ.

“Then things changed at the end of the season, which is understandable.

“It is difficult the way it ended.

“They’ve moved on and I’ll move on.

“I’ll never stop supporting the club.”

‘Great memories’

Despite that disappointment, the former Rangers and Liverpool man looks back on his time as a Dundee player with great fondness.

He picked out promotion from the Championship and scoring in the derby as major highlights of his two years as a dark blue.

“I looked at it as a positive. It was the illness to my mum that made me make the decision (to go to Dundee),” Adam added.

“I got an opportunity to play for my boyhood club, which I never thought I would.

“I am eternally grateful to James (McPake) and the people that made it happen.

“It’s a shame that it comes to an end. It has come to an end and I’m disappointed with how it came to an end.

“That’s football at times but I look back with great memories.

“To go there and get promoted from the Championship, play in the Premiership with Rangers and Celtic, scoring in big games like the derby was brilliant for me.”

What next?

What happens next for Adam, though, is unknown.

He felt he had another year in him at Dundee and says he is keen to keep playing beyond this summer.

Last month he revealed there had been contact from a couple of clubs but he says he will take time with his family to consider what comes next.

“I have a problem at the moment – what to do. I will wait and see what the next couple of weeks brings,” he said.

“I’ll have a holiday with the family and we’ll make a decision.

“I am looking forward to the future. My end goal is coaching but I would love to keep playing, if possible.”