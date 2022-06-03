Charlie Adam lifts lid on Dundee exit: I was told they wanted to keep me but things changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Charlie Adam lifts lid on Dundee exit: I was told they wanted to keep me but things changed

By George Cran
June 3 2022, 4.39pm Updated: June 3 2022, 5.47pm
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.
Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam.

Former Dundee skipper Charlie Adam says he’ll never stop supporting the Dark Blues despite disappointment at the way his time at the club ended.

The 36-year-old revealed he’d been told there would be a contract on offer for next season and that Dundee wanted to keep him.

However, when his two-year deal came to end last month, “things changed” and his time at Dens Park was over.

He admits it was “difficult” way to finish his time with his boyhood club.

“I was told there was going to be another contract offer and they wanted to keep me,” he said to PLZ.

Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support after his last match at Dens Park.

“Then things changed at the end of the season, which is understandable.

“It is difficult the way it ended.

“They’ve moved on and I’ll move on.

“I’ll never stop supporting the club.”

‘Great memories’

Despite that disappointment, the former Rangers and Liverpool man looks back on his time as a Dundee player with great fondness.

He picked out promotion from the Championship and scoring in the derby as major highlights of his two years as a dark blue.

“I looked at it as a positive. It was the illness to my mum that made me make the decision (to go to Dundee),” Adam added.

Adam celebrates his goal against Dundee United.

“I got an opportunity to play for my boyhood club, which I never thought I would.

“I am eternally grateful to James (McPake) and the people that made it happen.

“It’s a shame that it comes to an end. It has come to an end and I’m disappointed with how it came to an end.

“That’s football at times but I look back with great memories.

“To go there and get promoted from the Championship, play in the Premiership with Rangers and Celtic, scoring in big games like the derby was brilliant for me.”

What next?

What happens next for Adam, though, is unknown.

He felt he had another year in him at Dundee and says he is keen to keep playing beyond this summer.

Adam signed for boyhood club Dundee in 2020.

Last month he revealed there had been contact from a couple of clubs but he says he will take time with his family to consider what comes next.

“I have a problem at the moment – what to do. I will wait and see what the next couple of weeks brings,” he said.

“I’ll have a holiday with the family and we’ll make a decision.

“I am looking forward to the future. My end goal is coaching but I would love to keep playing, if possible.”

