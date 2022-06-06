Denim-art and gannetts gather: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Denim-art and gannetts gather: Monday’s news in pictures

By John Post
June 6 2022, 4.48pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Children watch the rainbow that appears over the Dili Beach in Dili, Timor-Leste. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The peloton makes it’s way through the countryside during stage one of the Womens Tour 2022, Colchester to Bury St Edmunds, UK. Shutterstock
Artist Ian Berry unveils his new installation, titled Urban Refuge, which has been created from second hand denim, at Jubilee Place Mall in Canary Wharf to celebrate World Environment Day, London. The piece, which will be in situ until the end of July, has utilised denim which has been donated to Canary Wharf’s ‘Swap Station’ clothes donation bank, where shoppers give in their old clothes in return for shopping vouchers from retailers in the area. David Parry/PA Wire
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center right, and his wife Kim Keon Hee, centre left, attend a ceremony marking the country’s Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP
People participate in the ‘Philadelphia Pride March’  in Centre City Philadelphia, USA. Joseph Kaczmarek/Shutterstock
Spain’s Rafael Nadal poses with his trophy at Alexander III bridge in Paris after he won Sunday’s men’s final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium. AP Photo/Michel Euler
Runners and riders during the Royal Ascot on Sky Sports Racing Handicap Chase at Southwell racecourse, Nottinghamshire. David Davies/PA Wire
Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks. The nature reserve, run by the RSPB, is best known for its breeding seabirds, including northern gannet, Atlantic puffin, razorbill, common guillemot, black-legged kittiwake and fulmar. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Members of Sommilito Sangskritik Jote organisation participate in a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims of the fire that broke out in an inland container depot in Sitakunda, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

 

 

