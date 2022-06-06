Denim-art and gannetts gather: Monday’s news in pictures By John Post June 6 2022, 4.48pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Children watch the rainbow that appears over the Dili Beach in Dili, Timor-Leste. Xinhua/Shutterstock The peloton makes it’s way through the countryside during stage one of the Womens Tour 2022, Colchester to Bury St Edmunds, UK. Shutterstock Artist Ian Berry unveils his new installation, titled Urban Refuge, which has been created from second hand denim, at Jubilee Place Mall in Canary Wharf to celebrate World Environment Day, London. The piece, which will be in situ until the end of July, has utilised denim which has been donated to Canary Wharf’s ‘Swap Station’ clothes donation bank, where shoppers give in their old clothes in return for shopping vouchers from retailers in the area. David Parry/PA Wire South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center right, and his wife Kim Keon Hee, centre left, attend a ceremony marking the country’s Memorial Day at the Seoul National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP People participate in the ‘Philadelphia Pride March’ in Centre City Philadelphia, USA. Joseph Kaczmarek/Shutterstock Spain’s Rafael Nadal poses with his trophy at Alexander III bridge in Paris after he won Sunday’s men’s final match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium. AP Photo/Michel Euler Runners and riders during the Royal Ascot on Sky Sports Racing Handicap Chase at Southwell racecourse, Nottinghamshire. David Davies/PA Wire Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks. The nature reserve, run by the RSPB, is best known for its breeding seabirds, including northern gannet, Atlantic puffin, razorbill, common guillemot, black-legged kittiwake and fulmar. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Members of Sommilito Sangskritik Jote organisation participate in a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims of the fire that broke out in an inland container depot in Sitakunda, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Traditional crofthouse in Stornoway crowned Scotland’s Home of the Year Ulysses 100: The Enduring Legacy of Joyce’s most famous novel 18 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Dundee Brew Fest at Bonar Hall 25 best pictures of fun-filled celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Fife