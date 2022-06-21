Summer solstice and magical creatures: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post June 21 2022, 2.58pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Tom Felton reveals the new Mandrakes and Magical Creatures feature at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London which open to the public on 1st July. Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Shutterstock Birds Eye sows the seeds of its ‘Peas For Bees’ campaign in the form of a vast butterfly structure to highlight the importance of supporting biodiversity for our own futures and the future of our planet. The butterfly, made up of British native wildflowers which will attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, sits on a significant area within one of Birds Eye’s active pea fields in North Yorkshire to promote the brand’s biodiversity message. Will Caddy/PinPep/Shutterstock Morrisons has announced it is selling ice pops for dogs to help keep them cool this summer costing less than a £1 each. The Woof & Brew Ice Pops are made with natural, herbal ingredients and developed in partnership with vets to ensure they are suitable for four-legged friends. Morrisons has also cut prices on over 75 products from popular brands including Harringtons, Felix, Lily’s Kitchen and Dreamies to help customers stock up for summer. Keith Mindham/PinPep/Shutterstock The Nuri rocket, the first domestically produced space rocket, lifts off from a launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea. South Korea launched its first domestically built space rocket on Tuesday in the country’s second attempt, months after its earlier lift off failed to place a payload into orbit. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP) People gather to watch the Sun rise above the Heel Stone during the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge in Wiltshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire People perform Yoga to mark International Day of Yoga in front of Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India. Yoga enthusiasts across the world took part in mass yoga events to mark Yoga Day. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Victoria Jones/PA Wire People experience wing-walking on a 450bhp Boing Stearman 1941 bi-plane at the Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers aerodrome in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, during a charity event ahead of the European and UK air show season. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Pride flags have been hung on London’s Regent Street in celebration of Pride Month. Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock A male Cheetah called ‘Binty’ enjoys a sunny day at the city zoo in Olomouc in the Czech Republic. Cheetahs are the world’s fastest land animals, capable of top speeds of 71 miles per hour. While running they can cover four strides in a second with each stride measuring up to eight metres. Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock HALO in Piccadilly and World Refugee Day: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fife family’s questions as new photos emerge a year on from horrific playpark accident ‘Selfless’ football legend Sir Kenny Dalglish given honorary degree at St Andrews Schools Scrapbook: From the Smogmobile to a sea-themed mural 64% increase in number of Perth and Kinross homes broken into