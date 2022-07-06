Odds for Boris and a doctorate for Ricky Ross: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post July 6 2022, 3.44pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A girl hangs her wish on bamboo for the Tanabata Star Festival in Zojoji Temple. Every year, people write their wishes on colourful paper strips (Tanzaku) and hang them on bamboo branches as a tradition of the Tanabata Star Festival. The annual celebration commemorates the legend of two lovers separated by the Milky Way who only meet once a year on the seventh day of the seventh month. Chetna Makan Ricky Ross from Deacon Blue after receiving a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) from Glasgow Caledonian University, an honorary degree for his outstanding contribution to Scottish music and culture, and support of the GCU Archive Centre, after a ceremony at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Taoiseach Micheal Martin views the memorial to children killed during the Russian invasion at the Crucified Ukraine Exhibition at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv, as he visits the region to reiterate Irish solidarity with the Ukrainian authorities in the face of the Russian invasion. Niall Carson/PA Wire Novice Tibetan Buddhist monks play next to a tree decorated with balloons to mark the 87th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at the Tsuglakhang temple in Dharmsala, India. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia The Duchess of Cornwall, Patron of National Literacy Trust, cuts a birthday cake presented to her during her visit to Millbrook Primary School to officially open the new school library as part of The National Literacy Trust’s nationwide Primary School Library Alliance campaign Picture date: Tuesday July 5, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Wales. Photo credit should read: Finbarr Webster/PA Wire Revellers enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or ‘Chupinazo’ of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemmingway entitled ‘The Sun Also Rises’, involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. Albarran/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A man puts out a chalkboard in Parliament Square, London, on the latest odds when Prime Minister Boris Johnson will leave his post and who will replace him, following the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers on Tuesday. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday after the Prime Minister was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Simona Halep celebrates victory in her quarter-final match at Day 10 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, London. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid leaves his home in south west London following his resignation on Tuesday. Beresford Hodge/PA Wire Sri Lankan commuters hang on to the over-crowded train as it arrives at Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has less than a day’s worth of fuel left, the energy minister said, with public transport grinding to a halt as the country’s economic crisis deepens. Tharaka Basnayaka/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Glued to Da Vinci and girl power: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Schools Scrapbook: Awards and end of term achievements Dundee business out of pocket after ‘last-minute cancellation’ for The Open at St Andrews Tuesday court round-up — Prisoner’s birthday phone What did Boris Johnson know about Chris Pincher groping claims and when?