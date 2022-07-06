Raith Rovers set to land Hibs kid and Scotland under-21 international on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers set to land Hibs kid and Scotland under-21 international on loan

By Craig Cairns
July 6 2022, 3.53pm Updated: July 6 2022, 4.51pm
Daniel Mackay: Hibs kid looks set to join Raith Rovers on loan

Hibernian winger Daniel Mackay is set to join Raith Rovers on loan as Ian Murray continues to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old winger made a name for himself with Inverness during the 2020/21 season, scoring nine times and earning a move to East Road.

Courier Sport understands he will now complete a loan move to Stark’s Park as he looks to regain that form.

He was signed by Jack Ross in the summer of 2021 but the manager was soon replaced by Shaun Maloney.

Mackay’s season was disrupted by injury and he subsequently spent the back half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock.

He returned to see another new manager appointed in Lee Johnson.

His new boss confirmed last week that Mackay would be heading out on loan after making a number of additions to his attacking options.

Scotland under-21 international

Mackay earned his first cap for the Scotland under-21s and was heavily involved as the side won 3-2 versus Northern Ireland.

Murray has already added Dylan Easton, Scott Brown and Ross Millen to his squad, while Scott Agnew is registered as a player but will mainly focus on his role as assistant manager.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray pleased with performance at Kelty Hearts as he gives update on Jamie MacDonald

