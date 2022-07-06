Raith Rovers set to land Hibs kid and Scotland under-21 international on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian winger Daniel Mackay is set to join Raith Rovers on loan as Ian Murray continues to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old winger made a name for himself with Inverness during the 2020/21 season, scoring nine times and earning a move to East Road.

Courier Sport understands he will now complete a loan move to Stark’s Park as he looks to regain that form.

He was signed by Jack Ross in the summer of 2021 but the manager was soon replaced by Shaun Maloney.

Mackay’s season was disrupted by injury and he subsequently spent the back half of last season on loan at Kilmarnock.

He returned to see another new manager appointed in Lee Johnson.

His new boss confirmed last week that Mackay would be heading out on loan after making a number of additions to his attacking options.

Scotland under-21 international

Mackay earned his first cap for the Scotland under-21s and was heavily involved as the side won 3-2 versus Northern Ireland.

Murray has already added Dylan Easton, Scott Brown and Ross Millen to his squad, while Scott Agnew is registered as a player but will mainly focus on his role as assistant manager.