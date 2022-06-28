Dylan Easton reveals ‘massive club’ factor helped Raith Rovers win race for his signature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dylan Easton reveals ‘massive club’ factor helped Raith Rovers win race for his signature

By Craig Cairns
June 28 2022, 7.58am Updated: June 28 2022, 8.40am
Raith Rovers playmaker Dylan Easton
Raith Rovers playmaker Dylan Easton

Dylan Easton revealed his delight after capping off a fine display with a trademark goal from distance.

The flashy playmaker volleyed a dipping effort from range, past the Dunbar United goalkeeper in Saturday’s testimonial for Rovers supporter Grant Thomson at New Countess Park.

That was just one of seven goals from the away side on the day, but was the pick of their strikes.

Easton followed manager Ian Murray from Airdrie after a rollercoaster campaign which saw them narrowly miss out on promotion before losing out in the play-offs.

He is fully aware of the demands the former Rangers and Hibernian defender puts on his squad.

“I’m loving it. I’m loving every minute of it. I know what the gaffer expects from the boys.

“So it was just a case of getting in and getting used to new faces.

“We showed our quality [on Saturday] – there’s a lot more to come.

“It was all about getting minutes and building up that sharpness in games. We’ve got another two next week.”

Scoring the difficult ones, spurning the easy ones

Easton already has a stunning array of strikes to his name and the latest one will have heightened the excitement of the Rovers support, eager as he is to get the new season under way.

Before that new signings are required, specifically in defence, where Christophe Berra lined up alongside Liam Dick, usually a left-back, at centre-half.

Seventeen-year-old Greig Young started at left-back and was replaced at half-time by trialist Brody Paterson.

The defence was rarely tested, however, while at the other end the attacking players were given the opportunity to get a feel for matches once more.

Easton didn’t disappoint, setting up Aidan Connolly for the fourth goal of the day shortly after his own.

“I seemed to pick up a lot of [those types of goals] last season – the six-yard ones and the easy ones, the open goals, I seem to miss.

“Looking over last season I scored a lot of good ones.

“As long as they find the back of the net, I can help the team and that’s the most important thing.”

Taking time to make his decision to move to Stark’s Park

The 28-year-old made Rovers his 10th club this summer, but not until after much deliberation now that he has a young family to consider.

“I did have a lot of offers,” said Easton. “I took my time deciding with my family, that’s the most important thing. I sat down with my partner because she’s studying at uni.

“We made the decision together, but as soon as the manager got the job, I knew what it was like to play under him – and Raith Rovers is a massive club.

“Being a local lad I know how much it means to the fans.

“Once I spoke to [the manager] it was pretty much done in days.”

‘A lot to work on’ after 7-1 win for Raith Rovers as Ian Murray gives injury updates

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]