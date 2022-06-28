Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides update on return of long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and Adam Legzdins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides update on return of long-term absentees Lee Ashcroft, Cillian Sheridan and Adam Legzdins

By George Cran
June 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 28 2022, 8.53am
Dundee's Cillian Sheridan, Lee Ashcroft and Adam Legzdins.
Dundee's Cillian Sheridan, Lee Ashcroft and Adam Legzdins.

Dundee have to be careful not to push too hard with their returning long-term absentees, says boss Gary Bowyer.

The new Dens Park manager’s options have been bolstered by the return to pre-season training for key defender Lee Ashcroft, striker Cillian Sheridan and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

All three have taken part in some early sessions, though the club are wary of any reoccurrence of their injuries.

Former Celtic striker Sheridan was out the longest, having ruptured his Achilles tendon last October.

Cillian Sheridan suffered an Achilles injury at St Mirren.

The 2020/21 Player of the Year Ashcroft, meanwhile, was a major miss for Dundee in the Premiership last season.

A key man in the centre of defence, the former Kilmarnock man was also a big threat at the other end, scoring the goal that clinched promotion in 2021.

He suffered a serious hamstring injury in December before returning in March only to suffer a fresh setback that ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

While the Dark Blues missed a key man in the backline, another important member of the defence was missing as Adam Legzdins was sidelined from February onwards.

‘Dipping in and out’

He is a little further off returning than Sheridan and Ashcroft says Bowyer but the new manager is pleased to see progress being made.

Bowyer said: “All three of them are doing all right.

Lee Ashcroft suffers injury against Motherwell in November.

“We should get more news on Adam this week.

“The other two are doing well, dipping in and out of the group.

“They are making good progress and having conversations with them, they are really keen and it is now a case because they have come so far, we don’t push them.

“We don’t want to cause any more damage.

“But they both seem to be very good characters as well.

“They have been good around the place when they have not been training, supporting the group, so they have been really good.”

Opening day?

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Dundee’s 2022/23 campaign kicks off on July 9 against Hamilton Accies in the Premier Sports Cup.

The hope is that the trio will have a chance to make a long-awaited return to first-team action.

However, Bowyer is keen to stress he’s more interested in having players fit and available for the entire season.

Asked if they will be in contention for the start of competitive action, Bowyer replied: “It will be close but like I said, it is important that we have them available for the majority of the season rather than try to push them for the opening day.

“But it won’t be from lack of effort from them as they are working very hard.”

Dundee No1 Adam Legzdins opens up on Mark McGhee’s ‘unhelpful mixed messages’ over injury as he targets return

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]