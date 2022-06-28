LEE WILKIE: A striker should be main Dundee transfer priority for Championship title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: A striker should be main Dundee transfer priority for Championship title push

By Lee Wilkie
June 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 28 2022, 9.02am
Dundee found goals hard to come by last season. They need a striker to change that in the Championship.
Dundee’s squad is in pretty good shape for the Championship.

Defensively, they are in a good place.

Most teams in every transfer window would love to get a striker in who will score a lot of goals.

If Dundee get a decent striker that could make the difference in helping them go for the league.

Dundee needs a standout striker

That has got to be the priority for them, but that is easier said than done.

They seem to have struggled up front, since the Greg Stewart and Kane Hemmings era.

You saw how important a goalscorer was for United through Lawrence Shankland.

It’s not an easy position to fill because everybody is looking for that striker. It’s a tough one but hopefully that’s maybe where Bowyer’s contacts down south can come in to play and they can maybe get someone in.

Lee Wilkie says Dundee can't be relying on the likes of Zak Rudden until they prove they can score every week.
I think a lot of time in the Premiership they played quite well but they never killed teams off which is an important thing to do when on top.

There has been some progression with the Dundee front line.

Alex Jakubiak has gone out on loan and they must think he can progress and get better since they gave him a contract extension.

Sheridan came in and played OK. I thought he was doing really well and he was a great plan B for Dundee to have to come in until he got injured.

He’ll be a really good option if he does get back fit.

They really need to have other more reliable options, with no disrespect to the others.

It’s great to have those players in the squad, with Zak Rudden too, but I don’t think you can rely on them until they prove they can do it every week.

Good to see young players coming through

While they will look for a new threat up front, it’s good for fans to see local young players coming through.

It will be of benefit to the club’s budget as well. That’s what Scottish teams should be focusing on.

The fact that they are in the Championship might create more opportunities for these guys coming through.

Josh Mulligan has shown what it takes to play at first-team level. Hopefully these types of boys can kick on and play well if they get their opportunity.

A few of them could be given a chance against Peterhead on Saturday.

Impressed by Bowyer

It’s still really early and you can’t look too much into it, but Gary Bowyer will want to go and do well at Balmoor.

He’s just started at the club and will want to make a good first impression for the fans and the players.

He’ll be going out expecting a certain standard.

It is still preseason and the first game but if I was a Dundee player I’d be wanting to go out and perform to 100% of my ability to show him that I’m a player he’d want to pick for the rest of the season.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

I’d hope to see a really high-tempo game.

I’ve liked his attitude from the start.

When he first came on board, he was really open to the fact he has someone like Gordon Strachan there to help him.

Also speaking to boys like Gary Harkins, who has a lot of experience in Scottish football and who has been at Dundee.

It’s refreshing to see he’s open and is seeking advice to other people rather than thinking ‘it’s my way or the highway’.

