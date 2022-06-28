Keaghan Jacobs reveals why Arbroath move was perfect fit for new career plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Keaghan Jacobs says he watched Arbroath with interest last season as he revealed his motivations for switching to part-time football with the Lichties in the Championship.

The 32-year-old joined Dick Campbell’s side last month after ending his 13-year association with Livingston.

The South African-born midfielder is the West Lothian side’s record appearance holder with nearly 290 games under his belt over two lengthy spells with the club.

Life after football

Jacobs accepts he is not getting any younger and is starting to plan for life after his footballing career.

But still feels he has a few years in him yet and the move away from the full-time game has worked out perfectly for him.

“I am starting to look towards my future a bit,” Jacobs told Courier Sport.

“I spoke to the gaffer and it’s a really good standard here.

“They don’t let anything slip and I thought this was the perfect progression for me in terms of looking ahead towards my future.

“I am starting a full-time apprenticeship in gas engineering through someone I know, they are going to help me go through my apprenticeship which I appreciate.

“It kind of tied in well with making the move to Arbroath.”

Positive words from David Martindale

Jacobs got his first taste of football with the Lichties in the 2-1 win over Brechin City on Saturday.

The midfielder came on for the second half, playing just in front of the back line.

Boss Dick Campbell said previously his new man would fill the role played by Chris Hamilton last season, bringing in added experience to his team.

Jacobs is impressed by what he has seen of his new teammates so far and hopes to play a vital part in the Championship this season.

“I’m very impressed with the boys’ work ethic,” he said.

“I knew a few of the boys here, I knew they would all work hard and you saw that from the push they had last year.

“I watched the team a few times last year and thought I could add something to the team and hopefully I can show that this season.

“Dick and Davie have a really good relationship.

“Davie spoke very highly of the gaffer and the set-up here at Arbroath and have impressed since I’ve come to Arbroath as well.”