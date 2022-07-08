Party time in Glasgow: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Party time in Glasgow: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
July 8 2022, 2.50pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A volunteer cleans a wounded sea turtle at the Sea Turtle Rescue Center, run by the Israel National Nature and Parks Authority, on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea, in Michmoret, Israel. Over a dozen sea turtles were released back into the wild after months of rehabilitation at the rescue center in Israel after suffering physical trauma, likely caused by underwater explosives. AP Photo/Oded Balilty
Pedestrians take copies of an extra edition newspaper reporting Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead during an election campaign event in the city of Nara, western Japan, in Tokyo. Naoki Nishimura/AFLO/Shutterstock
ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria. Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
Indian women wade through a flooded street during a downpour in Jammu, India. India’s monsoon season runs from June to September. AP Photo/Channi Anand
Children Of Tamwa Centre Practicing The Rituals Of Hajj During The Eid Al-Adha, Giza, Egypt. Mahmoud Elkhwas/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Berlin Zoo have held a ‘christening’ for their baby giraffe naming her Frieda. snapshot-photography/F Boillot/Shutterstock
A runner falls as people run through the street with fighting bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Revellers from around the world flock to the city every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona’s famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
Festival goers arrive for the first day of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.  Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A woman puts her head and hands in prayer on a truck carrying 50 coffins with remains of the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in Sarajevo, Bosnia. The remains of the 50 recently identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide will be transported to the Memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the Genocide. AP Photo/Armin Durgut
The Jed Water is forded at the Auld Brig during the Jethart Callant’s Festival, in Jedburgh, Scotland. Rob Gray/Shutterstock

