Meandering along the Avon: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 14 2022, 3.46pm Updated: July 14 2022, 4.16pm
A tall ship meanders along the River Avon and underneath the Clifton Suspension bridge as boats, ships and all manner of sea-going vessels descend on Bristol in preparation for the weekend harbour festival. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best news images from around the World on July 14.

Soldiers from the Foreign Legion march during the Bastille Day parade, Paris. France is celebrating its national holiday with thousands of French troops marching down the Champs-Elysees avenue alongside allies from Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
People play Canoe Polo, which is actually played in kayaks, in the water at Cumberland Basin, Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Rescuers work on a scene of building damaged by shelling, in Vinnytsia, Ukraine. Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP
A Palestinian girl showers her brothers in a plastic pot during a heat wave, in a Bedouin village in the northern Gaza Strip. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A worker sprays anti-mosquito fog to prevent the spread of dengue fever at a residential area in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The pack with Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, and Belgium’s Wout Van Aert, wearing the best sprinter’s green jersey, and his teammates set the pace for the pack as they climb Col du Galibier pass during the twelfth stage of the Tour de France. AP Photo/Daniel Cole
People walk amongst the flower meadows, around the Tower of London, central London. James Manning/PA Wire
Children view soilless cultivated tomatoes at an agricultural industrial park in Dongying, east China’s Shandong Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock

