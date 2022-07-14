PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Pain in Spain for Levitt and trials at Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street is back once again to talk all things Dundee and Dundee United.

This week we’re taking advantage of modern technology as jet-setting Dundee United writer Alan Temple reports from Spain.

If that’s the modern part, the old fashioned is host Tom Duthie chatting to Graeme Finnan and George Cran in the studio.

The boys chew the fat over Dundee United‘s incoming Aussie goalkeeper Mark Birighitti and the injury picked up by Dylan Levitt during their European training camp.

There’s also plenty on the trio of trialists on show for Dundee and what it might mean for Fin Robertson at Dens Park.

The weekly Tele Sport podcast has a new online home here at the Courier but you can still get it from all good podcast providers.

