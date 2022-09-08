Charles, Camilla and William rush to Balmoral as Queen placed under medical supervision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William have rushed to be with The Queen, as “significant” concerns grow for her health.

Clarence House said senior royals are travelling to Scotland, after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said earlier today.

Prince William is still en route to Balmoral. He is expected to arrive shortly.

A source has said the Princess Royal is also at Balmoral, while the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home.

A royal spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen has been at Balmoral for her annual summer holiday, but has been unwell and had not attended at the Braemar Gathering, said to be one of her favourite events of the year.

Concerns were raised for her health after pictures of her meeting with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral.

Shortly after the announcement, she posted on social media: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” by the news about the Queen’s health.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with a number of other Scottish politicians, also send their “wishes and prayers” to the monarch and her family.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time.”

Deeply concerning news. All our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.https://t.co/cbFd24TZho — Douglas Ross MP MSP (@Douglas4Moray) September 8, 2022

Significant

Robert Hardman – royal commentator and author said: “The Palace does not issue bulletins on the Queen’s health unless it is significant”

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said the thoughts of all in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen after Buckingham Palace said she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Deeply worried

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said he was “saddened” to hear the announcement made about the Queen’s health.

Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, is handed a note during the energy debate in the House of Commons. Shortly afterwards both Liz Truss and Sir Keir Starmer left the chamber as MPs were told about the Queen's medical situation. pic.twitter.com/ZrhoC62gQ2 — ITV News (@itvnews) September 8, 2022

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Mr Blackford’s speech in the energy debate to say the house sends its best wishes to the Queen.

Deeply concerning news from Balmoral which has been announced by Buckingham Palace this afternoon. Her Majesty The Queen & her family are in my thoughts & prayers at this time, and I join everyone across Scotland & the UK in wishing her a speedy recovery. — Ian Blackford 🇺🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ianblackford_MP) September 8, 2022

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford told the Commons: “I’m sure on behalf of all colleagues that we’re saddened to hear the announcement that has been made, and the thoughts and prayers of all of us will be with Her Majesty the Queen and indeed with the royal family.”

The royal family’s website appeared to crash following the news of the Queen’s health concerns.

An error message appeared on screen reading: “Gateway time-out”.

The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.

However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was “looking more likely” that the engagement would be cancelled.

More to follow.