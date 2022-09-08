Charles, Camilla and William rush to Balmoral as Queen placed under medical supervision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Charles, Camilla and William rush to Balmoral as Queen placed under medical supervision

By Louise Glen
September 8 2022, 1.53pm Updated: September 8 2022, 1.56pm
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
The Queen has been placed under medical supervision.

Prince Charles, Camilla and Prince William have rushed to be with The Queen, as “significant” concerns grow for her health.

Clarence House said senior royals are travelling to Scotland, after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace said earlier today.

Prince William is still en route to Balmoral. He is expected to arrive shortly.

A source has said the Princess Royal is also at Balmoral, while the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are on their way to the Queen’s Scottish home.

A royal spokesman said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen has been at Balmoral for her annual summer holiday, but has been unwell and had not attended at the Braemar Gathering, said to be one of her favourite events of the year.

queen braemar gathering
Sir Angus Farquharson pictured with the Queen at the Braemar Highland Games in 2008.

Concerns were raised for her health after pictures of her meeting with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday at Balmoral.

Shortly after the announcement, she posted on social media: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Former Conservative prime minister David Cameron said he was “deeply concerned” by the news about the Queen’s health.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, along with a number of other Scottish politicians, also send their “wishes and prayers” to the monarch and her family.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the Royal Family at this time.”

Significant

Robert Hardman – royal commentator and author said: “The Palace does not issue bulletins on the Queen’s health unless it is significant”

Holyrood’s Presiding Officer has said the thoughts of all in the Scottish Parliament are with the Queen after Buckingham Palace said she was under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, on Tuesday Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Deeply worried

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said he was “saddened” to hear the announcement made about the Queen’s health.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Mr Blackford’s speech in the energy debate to say the house sends its best wishes to the Queen.

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford told the Commons: “I’m sure on behalf of all colleagues that we’re saddened to hear the announcement that has been made, and the thoughts and prayers of all of us will be with Her Majesty the Queen and indeed with the royal family.”

The royal family’s website appeared to crash following the news of the Queen’s health concerns.

An error message appeared on screen reading: “Gateway time-out”.

The Duchess of Cornwall had been scheduled to open a new visitor centre for the Great Tapestry of Scotland in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, on Friday.

However, a royal spokesperson said that both she and the Prince of Wales had travelled to Balmoral, and it was “looking more likely” that the engagement would be cancelled.

More to follow.

