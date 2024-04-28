Energy infrastructure and hotel damaged in Russian drone attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Energy infrastructure and hotel damaged in Russian drone attacks

By Press Association
Staff sweep away debris after a Russian attack on a mental health facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)
Staff sweep away debris after a Russian attack on a mental health facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)

Russian drones have struck the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv, setting a hotel on fire and damaging energy infrastructure, the local Ukrainian governor has said.

Vitaliy Kim said Russian drones “seriously damaged” the hotel and affected heat-generating infrastructure in the city. He added that there were no casualties.

Russian state agency RIA carried claims that the strike on Mykolaiv targeted a shipyard where naval drones are assembled, as well as a hotel housing “English-speaking mercenaries” who have fought for Kyiv.

The RIA report cited Sergei Lebedev, described as a co-ordinator of local pro-Moscow guerrillas. His claim could not be independently verified.

Also on Sunday morning, the Russian defence ministry said 17 Ukrainian drones were downed overnight over four regions in the country’s south-west. Three drones were intercepted near an oil depot in Lyudinovo. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Damaged building
A man walks past a building partially destroyed in Russian attacks in Borodyanka, north of Kyiv (Francisco Seco/AP)

Russian shelling on Saturday and overnight wounded at least seven civilians across Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials.

The Donetsk and Kharkiv regions have seen fierce clashes in recent weeks as Russian forces seek to grind out gains along the 620-mile front line, while ammunition shortages have increasingly hamstrung Ukraine’s defences.

Russian troops “will likely make significant gains in the coming weeks” while Kyiv awaits much-needed arms from a huge US aid package to reach the front, a Washington-based think tank said.

In its latest operational assessment, the Institute for the Study of War said Moscow’s forces have opportunities to push forward around Avdiivka, the eastern city they took in late February after a gruelling, months-long fight, and threaten nearby Chasiv Yar.

Its capture would give Russia control of a hilltop from which it can attack other key cities forming the backbone of Ukraine’s eastern defences.

Despite this, the institute assessed that neither of these efforts by Moscow are likely to cause Kyiv’s defensive lines to collapse.