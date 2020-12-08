A Trip Back in Time: Coupar Angus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Each week, we will take you on a trip back in time with a selection of photographs picked from DC Thomson’s vast archives. This week, the focus is on Coupar Angus.

Our first image shows vehicles navigating the town’s Cross on May 12 1978. Do you recognise any of them?

The second picture, from October 26 1993, shows children dancing at Coupar Angus Primary School. Eight feeder primaries from Blairgowrie had gathered at the school to enjoy three days of dance.

In the third picture, from April 2 1981, a host of football greats get together for a quiz at the town’s Victoria Inn with boxer Jim Watt as guest of honour. In the picture with Jim are: back row, left to right; Dundee players Bobby Glennie, Les Barr, Ray Stephen, Eric Sinclair (seated), Montrose manager Bobby Livingston and former Montrose player Dennis D’Arcy. Seated are Alex McLeish, Archie Knox and Alex Ferguson, who was at that time the manager of Aberdeen.

The fourth picture shows a scene from the Perthshire town with the Royal Hotel prominently featured. It was taken in May 1976.

The fifth image, from October 24 1979, shows a huge stone block, unearthed in a disused sandstone quarry near Coupar Angus. It was to be delivered to life prisoner Jimmy Boyle at Barlinnie Prison after he established himself as an author and sculptor.

The sixth picture shows riders and their trusty steeds enjoying the Perth Pony Club Trials at Hallyburton on April 5 1988.

Prince Philip can be seen indulging in one of his hobbies – carriage driving – at Islabank in the seventh image, from May 23 1987.

Residents were out in force with placards protesting heavy traffic on the town’s Precinct Street on January 26 1974.

This fab photo shows a line-up of Coupar Angus junior football team in 1957.

Our final image, from May 11 1987, shows the official opening of the town’s new library.