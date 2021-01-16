10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small in Tayside, Fife and beyond.

In our weekly series, Louise Gowans and Gayle Ritchie bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

Photographer Kris Miller captured the high level of the River Tay from Kinnoull Hill in Perth.

2. Former MP George Galloway with Ismail Patel chairman of Friends of Al Aqsa Peace in Palestine Glasgow branch, during his visit to the Central Mosque in Glasgow, after he said he may end his political career in Scotland if he secured a seat in 2011’s Scottish Parliament election.

3. A singing class, run by Capella Nova, was held in Perth Concert Hall.

4. Glasgow’s Bernardo Stortoni was tackled by Wasps’ James Cannon and Andy Powell during the Heineken Cup match at the Firhill Arena in Glasgow.

5. May Harris celebrated her 100th birthday at the RDM Home in Scone with family and friends. May is pictured with her family and councillor Lewis Simpson.

6. Dundee College hairdressing students took part in a Hair and Beauty Festival in Aberdeen. Pictured are some of the students who competed.

7. Iain Morrison had access to Crathes Castle archives as part of his masters graphic design degree – a visual history of the castle. He is pictured with an old postcard of the castle.

8. Photographer Alicia Bruce held an exhibition of her work at Peacock Visual Arts in Aberdeen. Her photographs show the residents of the Menie Estate who had been affected by the Trump International golf course development.

9. A quilt-themed exhibition titled From Bed to Wall opened at Inverness Museum and Art gallery. Pictured is museum attendant Anne Cameron.

10. Aboyne Academy support for learning teacher Adam Liversedge and third year pupil Alex Murray had a trial cycle run on mountain bikes donated by the Grampian Police Community Initiative Fund, helping children with special needs.