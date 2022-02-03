Obituary: Alex Small, Arbroath solicitor, honorary sheriff and sportsman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Small, a solicitor in Arbroath over four decades and a former honorary sheriff of Angus, has died aged 73.

He was also an accomplished photographer, a past captain of Arbroath Golf Club and had served as a session clerk of the then Inverbrothock Church in Arbroath.

Alex was born in Forfar to railway clerk James Small and his wife Anna.

Early years

His early years were spent at Andover primary school in Brechin and then Brechin High School before the family relocated to Arbroath because of his father’s work.

Alex completed his education at Arbroath High School before beginning a bachelor of law degree at Queen’s College, Dundee, then part of St Andrews University.

In 1971 Alex married Irene at St Margaret’s (West Kirk) Arbroath. The couple went on to have three of a family: Carole, David and Kevin.

Legal career

After he graduated he worked with law firm Clark and Oliver in Arbroath before being accepted onto the roll of solicitors in 1973.

The following year Alex joined solicitors Gourlay McBain where he became senior partner and worked there until the merger with Blackadders in 2008.

After the merger, Alex remained as a consultant with the new firm for a short time.

Justice

In 1995 he was appointed an honorary sheriff and served on the bench, mainly in Arbroath, but also at Forfar.

Outside work, one of Alex’s great passions was photography.

He was a noted photographer of local landscape scenes who framed his own work.

Although the photographs were for personal enjoyment, he did sell several of the framed photographs locally.

Sport

Apart from his love of golf, Alex had been a member of Letham Grange Curling Club, Lochlands Bowling Club, Arbroath, and Arbroath Indoor Bowling Club.

Alex, who enjoyed spending time gardening, was also an elder at St Vigeans Church, near Arbroath, and in later life joined Arbroath Probus Club.

