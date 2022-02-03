Obituary: Alex Small, Arbroath solicitor, honorary sheriff and sportsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Alex Small, Arbroath solicitor, honorary sheriff and sportsman

By Chris Ferguson
February 3 2022, 2.30pm Updated: February 3 2022, 3.30pm
Alex Small..
Alex Small..

Alex Small, a solicitor in Arbroath over four decades and a former honorary sheriff of Angus, has died aged 73.

He was also an accomplished photographer, a past captain of Arbroath Golf Club and had served as a session clerk of the then Inverbrothock Church in Arbroath.

Alex was born in Forfar to railway clerk James Small and his wife Anna.

Early years

His early years were spent at Andover primary school in Brechin and then Brechin High School before the family relocated to Arbroath because of his father’s work.

Alex completed his education at Arbroath High School before beginning a bachelor of law degree at Queen’s College, Dundee, then part of St Andrews University.

In 1971 Alex married Irene at St Margaret’s (West Kirk) Arbroath. The couple went on to have three of a family: Carole, David and Kevin.

Legal career

After he graduated he worked with law firm Clark and Oliver in Arbroath before being accepted onto the roll of solicitors in 1973.

The following year Alex joined solicitors Gourlay McBain where he became senior partner and worked there until the merger with Blackadders in 2008.

After the merger, Alex remained as a consultant with the new firm for a short time.

Justice

In 1995 he was appointed an honorary sheriff and served on the bench, mainly in Arbroath, but also at Forfar.

Outside work, one of Alex’s great passions was photography.

He was a noted photographer of local landscape scenes who framed his own work.

Although the photographs were for personal enjoyment, he did sell several of the framed photographs locally.

Sport

Apart from his love of golf, Alex had been a member of Letham Grange Curling Club, Lochlands Bowling Club, Arbroath, and Arbroath Indoor Bowling Club.

Alex, who enjoyed spending time gardening, was also an elder at St Vigeans Church, near Arbroath, and in later life joined Arbroath Probus Club.

You can read the family’s announcement here. 

